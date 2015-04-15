Edition:
Pictures | Wed Apr 15, 2015

Fast food, fair wage

Demonstrators hold signs during demonstrations asking for higher wages in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators hold signs during demonstrations asking for higher wages in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Demonstrators hold signs during demonstrations asking for higher wages in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester yells in front of a McDonald's restaurant during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester yells in front of a McDonald's restaurant during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A protester yells in front of a McDonald's restaurant during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters demonstrate in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Protesters demonstrate in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Protesters demonstrate in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A McDonald's restaurant employee looks down at protesters during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A McDonald's restaurant employee looks down at protesters during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A McDonald's restaurant employee looks down at protesters during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators and children hold signs during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators and children hold signs during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Demonstrators and children hold signs during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A McDonald's restaurant employee holds a door shut as protesters rally outside in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A McDonald's restaurant employee holds a door shut as protesters rally outside in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A McDonald's restaurant employee holds a door shut as protesters rally outside in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters participate in a "die in" in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters participate in a "die in" in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Protesters participate in a "die in" in front of a McDonald's restaurant in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A protester holds signs aloft in front of a McDonald's in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester holds signs aloft in front of a McDonald's in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A protester holds signs aloft in front of a McDonald's in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Demonstrators rally during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators rally during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Demonstrators rally during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators rally during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators rally during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Demonstrators rally during demonstrations in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters demonstrate for higher wages in Brooklyn, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters demonstrate for higher wages in Brooklyn, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Protesters demonstrate for higher wages in Brooklyn, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man in a suit and woman with children walk past a pile of protest signs along Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man in a suit and woman with children walk past a pile of protest signs along Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A man in a suit and woman with children walk past a pile of protest signs along Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A protester yells in front of a McDonald's in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A protester yells in front of a McDonald's in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A protester yells in front of a McDonald's in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters participate in a "die in" in front of a McDonald's in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters participate in a "die in" in front of a McDonald's in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Protesters participate in a "die in" in front of a McDonald's in Manhattan, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Police Department officers watch as protesters dance in Brooklyn, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers watch as protesters dance in Brooklyn, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
New York Police Department officers watch as protesters dance in Brooklyn, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York Police Department officers talk on their phones as protesters march down Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Police Department officers talk on their phones as protesters march down Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
New York Police Department officers talk on their phones as protesters march down Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters demonstrate for higher wages in Brooklyn, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters demonstrate for higher wages in Brooklyn, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Protesters demonstrate for higher wages in Brooklyn, New York City April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Protesters demonstrate for higher wages in Brooklyn, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Protesters demonstrate for higher wages in Brooklyn, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Protesters demonstrate for higher wages in Brooklyn, New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
