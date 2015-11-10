Fast food on strike
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights inside a McDonald's restaurant in Los Angeles, California, United States, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights in Los Angeles, California, United States, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights outside McDonald's in the Harlem section of Manhattan in New York City, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Striking low-wage Senate contract cooks and cleaning workers march to a rally for higher wages near the U.S. Capitol in Washington November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights outside McDonald's in Harlem, New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights inside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Trombonists lead the way as striking low-wage Senate contract cooks and cleaning workers march to a rally for higher wages near the U.S. Capitol in Washington November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
New York City Police officers (NYPD) stand by the entrance to a McDonald's as fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights in the Harlem, New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights outside McDonald's in Harlem, New York, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fast-food workers and their supporters join a nationwide protest for higher wages and union rights in Los Angeles, California, United States, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
