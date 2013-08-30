Fast food on strike
A man eats in a Burger King restaurant while demonstrators gather outside in Boston, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A diner watches strikers marching outside a Wendy's restaurant in Boston, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ryan Parker, a Wendy's employee, demonstrates in front of a Burger King location during a strike aimed at fast food industry and the minimum wage in Seattle, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Ryder
Workers and their supporters protest outside Burger King as part of a nationwide strike by fast-food workers to call for wages of $15 an hour, in Los Angeles, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers and their supporters are reflected in a puddle as they protest outside Burger King as part of a nationwide strike by fast-food workers to call for wages of $15 an hour, in Los Angeles, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers and their supporters arrive to protest outside Burger King as part of a nationwide strike by fast-food workers to call for wages of $15 an hour, in Los Angeles, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers and their supporters protest inside McDonald's on Hollywood Boulevard as part of a nationwide strike by fast-food workers to call for wages of $15 an hour, in Los Angeles, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Joelle Craft (C) holds a sign during a rally and strike aimed at the fast-food industry and the minimum wage in Seattle, Washington August 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Ryder
Striking McDonald's worker Bartolome Perez, 42, (L) protests outside McDonald's on Hollywood Boulevard as part of a nationwide strike by fast-food workers to call for wages of $15 an hour, in Los Angeles, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more
Strikers march outside a Wendy's restaurant in Boston, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Workers and their supporters protest outside Burger King as part of a nationwide strike by fast-food workers to call for wages of $15 an hour, in Los Angeles, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Joshua Simpson (L), a Burger King employee, and Darryl Johnson, a member of the Service Employees International Union, demonstrate outside a Burger King restaurant during a strike aimed at fast food industry and the minimum wage in Seattle, August...more
Joshua Simpson (L), a Burger King employee, and Darryl Johnson, a member of the Service Employees International Union, demonstrate outside a Burger King restaurant during a strike aimed at fast food industry and the minimum wage in Seattle, August 29, 2013. "We're like a family fighting for what we deserve," said Simpson. REUTERS/David Ryder
Strikers march outside a Wendy's restaurant in Boston, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Evanjalina Lopez, 32, protests outside Burger King as part of a nationwide strike by fast-food workers to call for wages of $15 an hour, in Los Angeles, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Workers and their supporters protest inside McDonald's on Hollywood Boulevard as part of a nationwide strike by fast-food workers to call for wages of $15 an hour, in Los Angeles, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marcos Oleynick, 36, protests outside Burger King as part of a nationwide strike by fast-food workers to call for wages of $15 an hour, in Los Angeles, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Stephen Baldwin holds his fist in the air outside a Subway restaurant during a strike aimed at the fast-food industry and the minimum wage in Seattle, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Ryder
Demonstrators are pictured in front of Domino's Pizza during a strike aimed at the fast-food industry and the minimum wage in Seattle, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Ryder
Workers and their supporters protest outside McDonald's as part of a nationwide strike by fast-food workers to call for wages of $15 an hour, in Los Angeles, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patrons sit as their lunch is interrupted by demonstrators in Chipotle Mexican Grill during a strike aimed at the fast-food industry and the minimum wage in Seattle, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Ryder
Demonstrators pass a cafe on their way to a McDonalds and Burger King restaurant in Boston, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Celia Miguel, 57 protests outside McDonald's as part of a nationwide strike by fast-food workers to call for wages of $15 an hour, in Los Angeles, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Stephen Baldwin shouts inside Chipotle Mexican Grill during a strike aimed at the fast-food industry and the minimum wage in Seattle, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Ryder
Jonathan Pacheco, 22, (R) holds a protest sign inside McDonald's on Hollywood Boulevard as part of a nationwide strike by fast-food workers to call for wages of $15 an hour, in Los Angeles, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Norman Frazier (R) joins with fast-food workers to protest the minimum wage in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Demonstrators shout outside of a Wendy's restaurant during a strike aimed at the fast food industry and the minimum wage in Seattle, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/David Ryder
Mira Furman (C) joins with fast food workers to protest the minimum wage in New York, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Workers and their supporters protest outside McDonald's as part of a nationwide strike by fast-food workers to call for wages of $15 an hour, in Los Angeles, August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
