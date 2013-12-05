Fast food on strike
Striking McDonald's worker Abran Escarzaga, 31, protests outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. Organizers say fast food workers will strike in 100 U.S. cities, and there will be protests in 100 more, to fight for $15 an...more
Striking McDonald's worker Abran Escarzaga, 31, protests outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. Organizers say fast food workers will strike in 100 U.S. cities, and there will be protests in 100 more, to fight for $15 an hour wages and the right to form a union. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Protesters gather outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A customer reads a newspaper inside as fast food workers attend a protest against McDonald's outside one of its restaurants in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Protesters march outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
McDonald's workers Keyana McDowell, 20, (L) and Shanell Walton, 26, strike outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Striking McDonald's worker Abran Escarzaga, 31, protests outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Protesters march outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pedro Lopez, 40 protests outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Protesters march outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fast food workers attend a protest against McDonald's outside one of its restaurants in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Striking McDonald's worker Abran Escarzaga, 31, (R) protests outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A customer drinks a coffee inside as fast food workers attend a protest against McDonald's outside one of its restaurants in New York, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man exits a McDonald's restaurant while members of 'MoveOn' shout slogans against the company in front of the restaurant in Times Square, New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A protester dressed as the fictional character the "Grinch" demonstrates outside a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
A member of 'MoveOn' holds up a poster during a protest in front of McDonald's restaurant in Times Square, New York, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
