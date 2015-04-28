Fate of the Bali Nine
Australians Andrew Chan (R) and Myuran Sukumaran wait in a holding cell at a Denpasar court on the Indonesian resort island of Bali February 14, 2006. Both men were sentenced to death for drug trafficking . REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A man carries a self-portrait painted by Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran as he leaves Wijayapura port in Cilacap, Central Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2015. Australia made a last-minute plea for a stay in the imminent execution...more
Workers load coffins from a church storage area ready to be taken to a police station in Cilacap, near the prison island of Nusakambangan, Central Java, Indonesia April 26, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Idhad Zakaria/Antara...more
Relatives of Australian death-row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran react as they arrive at Wijayapura port to visit the prison island of Nusa Kambangan in Cilacap, Central Java, Indonesia, April 28, 2015 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Idhad...more
An armored police vehicle believed to be carrying two Australian prisoners, arrives at the port to take a ferry to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan, where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015....more
A woman prays in front of Kerobokan prison, before the transfer of the two Australian death row prisoners, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, to the airport in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Zul Edoardo
Armored police vehicles carrying two Australian prisoners are unloaded from a ferry on the prison island of Nusa Kambangan where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Indonesian police stand guard as a ferry transports two Australian prisoners to the prison island of Nusa Kambangan (background) where upcoming executions are expected to take place, in Cilacap, Central Java March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) gestures to the media upon his return from the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, at Halim Airbase in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 27, 2015, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Yudhi Mahatma/Antara Foto
Australian death row prisoner Myuran Sukumaran walks inside Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Brintha Sukumaran (L), sister of Australian death row inmate Myuran Sukumaran, arrives at Kerobokan Prison to visit her brother in Denpasar, Bali February 7, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana
Indonesian judge Ujang Abdullah listens as the court's verdict on two Australian drug convicts is read out in the East Jakarta administrative court April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A photographer takes a picture of Michael Chan, brother of Australian death row prisoner Andrew Chan, as he arrives for a visit in Kerobokan Prison in Denpasar, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A prisoner prays in front of Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian official holds handcuffs as he walks inside Kerobokan prison at Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Helen Chan (R) reacts as her son Michael (L) speaks during a news conference where they asked the Indonesian government to spare the lives of Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, both of whom are on death row, at a hotel in Jakarta February 9, 2015....more
Raji Sukumaran, the mother of Australian Myuran Sukumaran, who is on death row, reacts while making a plea for the lives of her son and Andrew Chan during a news conference at a hotel in Jakarta February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Australian Andrew Chan (L) and Myuran Sukumaran arrive at a holding cell at a Denpasar court on the Indonesian island of Bali February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Bagus Othman
Australians Myuran Sukumaran (L), Andrew Chan (2nd L), Si Yi Chen (2nd R) and Tach Duc Nguyen stand in a holding cell at a courthouse before the resumption of their trial in Denpasar on the Indonesian resort island of Bali December 14, 2005....more
Guards close a gate at Kerobokan prison in Denpasar, on the Indonesian island of Bali February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
