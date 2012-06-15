Father's Day in Prison
Erika, 11, watches the sun rise as she takes an overnight bus from Los Angeles to San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. An annual Father's Day event, "Get On The Bus" brings children in California to visit their fathers in prison. Sixty percent of parents in state prison report being held over 100 miles (161 km) from their children. Regular prison visits lower rates of recidivism for the parent, and make the child better emotionally adjusted and less likely to become delinquent, according to The Center for Restorative Justice Works, the non-profit organization that runs the "Get on the Bus" program. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Families are led by a guard into San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kinney (R), who said he was serving life for murder, says goodbye to his wife Beth (L-R), and daughters Kinneya, 12, and Sunshine, 7, at San Quentin state prison after a visit for Father's Day organised by "Get On The Bus", in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kinneya (L), 12, hugs her father Kinney, who said he was serving life for murder, during a visit to San Quentin state prison for Father's Day, organised by "Get On The Bus", in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kinneya, 12, hugs her father Kinney, who said he was serving life for murder, during a visit to San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sunshine, 7, makes a Father's Day card for her father Kinney, who said he was serving life for murder, during a visit to San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A prison employee reads letters from inmates to their sons at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donte (L), 34, who is serving a two-year sentence, holds the hand of his son Mario, 11, during a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donte (R), 34, who said he has one year left in prison, reads a book with his daughters Cieara (L), 7, and Nicole, 3, at San Quentin state prison for a Father's Day visit organised by "Get on the Bus" in San Quentin California, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inmate Troy, 43, paints the face of his niece Erika, 11, after meeting her for the first time at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Troy, 43, (C) holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. for the first time at San Quentin state prison for a Father's Day visit organised by "Get on the Bus" in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Troy (R), 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. for the first time as his niece Erika (L), 11, looks on at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Inmate Troy, 43, holds his eight-month-old grandson B.J. at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dejane (L), 14, sits with her father Jonathan at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A prison employee reads letters from inmates to their sons at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jessica (C), 28, says goodbye to Abel, 32, as she holds their five-year-old daughter Camila at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Troyanna (R), 10, sits with her mother Zunknie, 38, as she meets her father Troy, 49, for the first time at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Troyanna (C), 10, sits on the knee of her father Troy, 49, as he talks to her mother Zunknie, 38, after meeting him for the first time at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Troyanna, 10, hugs her father Troy, 49, as they have a picture taken in front of a backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge, after meeting for the first time at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Donte, 34, (back 3rd L), who said he has one year left in prison, and his wife Candy, 31, (4th R) take a family photo in front of a backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge with their children Mario, 11, Cieara, 7, Nicole, 3, Jada, 4, and Emonnye, 13, (2nd L-2nd R) at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fathers wave goodbye to their children after a visit at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sunshine, 7, sits outside San Quentin state prison after visiting her father Kinney, who said he was serving life for murder, in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A boy sleeps on the bus after visiting a relative at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Erika sits on the bus back to Los Angeles after visiting San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gregory, 6, sleeps on the bus back to Los Angeles, after visiting his father at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, California June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
