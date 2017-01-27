Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 27, 2017 | 1:50pm EST

Fear in an Iraqi interrogation room

Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. The boy's fear was palpable as Iraqi soldiers brought him blindfolded before an intelligence officer in a house on the northern edge of Mosul. "How long were you with Daesh (Islamic State)?" colonel Amer al-Fatlawi asked the boy in front of him. "Twenty days, sir," replied the 17-year old submissively. The boy appeared harmless, but Fatlawi, the head of intelligence for the 16th division of the Iraqi army, suspected he may pose a latent threat after Islamic State's days of ruling over vast swathes of territory come to an end. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. The boy's fear was palpable as Iraqi soldiers brought him blindfolded before an...more

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. The boy's fear was palpable as Iraqi soldiers brought him blindfolded before an intelligence officer in a house on the northern edge of Mosul. "How long were you with Daesh (Islamic State)?" colonel Amer al-Fatlawi asked the boy in front of him. "Twenty days, sir," replied the 17-year old submissively. The boy appeared harmless, but Fatlawi, the head of intelligence for the 16th division of the Iraqi army, suspected he may pose a latent threat after Islamic State's days of ruling over vast swathes of territory come to an end. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
1 / 9
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants. "They have planted him as a sleeper cell," Fatlawi said when the boy was out of earshot. "He will be a secret informant for Daesh." Slight and wearing jeans, the boy said he was one of a group of some 150 men who gathered at a local mosque around one year ago and were taken to a training camp nearby. The daily routine involved waking at dawn for prayer, followed by breakfast, physical exercise, lessons in Islamic doctrine and how to use a kalashinkov. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants. "They have planted him as a sleeper cell," Fatlawi said when the boy was out of earshot. "He will be a secret informant for Daesh." Slight and wearing jeans, the...more

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants. "They have planted him as a sleeper cell," Fatlawi said when the boy was out of earshot. "He will be a secret informant for Daesh." Slight and wearing jeans, the boy said he was one of a group of some 150 men who gathered at a local mosque around one year ago and were taken to a training camp nearby. The daily routine involved waking at dawn for prayer, followed by breakfast, physical exercise, lessons in Islamic doctrine and how to use a kalashinkov. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
2 / 9
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants. After three weeks, the recruits were allowed to go home on break: "They told us to come back, but I didn't. I was scared," said the boy. Fatlawi was not convinced: "They all say they quit," he said, sceptically. "We will interrogate him and get information. If you know your enemy, he is easy to find." REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants. After three weeks, the recruits were allowed to go home on break: "They told us to come back, but I didn't. I was scared," said the boy. Fatlawi was not...more

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants. After three weeks, the recruits were allowed to go home on break: "They told us to come back, but I didn't. I was scared," said the boy. Fatlawi was not convinced: "They all say they quit," he said, sceptically. "We will interrogate him and get information. If you know your enemy, he is easy to find." REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
3 / 9
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
4 / 9
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
5 / 9
Iraqi army soldiers shows a paper that was found with a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi army soldiers shows a paper that was found with a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers shows a paper that was found with a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
6 / 9
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
7 / 9
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
8 / 9
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
History of a special relationship

History of a special relationship

Next Slideshows

History of a special relationship

History of a special relationship

Ahead of the meeting between Theresa May and Donald Trump, a look back at the close ties between the U.S. and Britain.

Jan 27 2017
Wildfires raging in Chile

Wildfires raging in Chile

The worst wildfires in Chile's modern history are ravaging wide swaths of the country's central-south regions.

Jan 27 2017
Migrant rescue on the high seas

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescues 104 sub-Saharan migrants aboard an overcrowded raft, in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Jan 27 2017
Remembering the Holocaust

Remembering the Holocaust

Some of the last survivors of Auschwitz pay homage to the victims of the Holocaust 72 years after the Nazi death camp was liberated in the final throes of World...

Jan 27 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast