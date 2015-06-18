Edition:
Fearing deportation

A Haitian woman and her baby sit outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Haitian migrants and Dominicans of Haitian descent face the risk of deportation from the Dominican Republic as a deadline for enforcement of a new immigration law approached. Dominican officials say anyone lacking identity documents or who has not registered for the "regularization" program before the Wednesday night deadline could face deportation. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A Haitian woman and her baby sit outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Haitian migrants and...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A Haitian woman and her baby sit outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Haitian migrants and Dominicans of Haitian descent face the risk of deportation from the Dominican Republic as a deadline for enforcement of a new immigration law approached. Dominican officials say anyone lacking identity documents or who has not registered for the "regularization" program before the Wednesday night deadline could face deportation. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A girl eats a cookie outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A girl eats a cookie outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A girl eats a cookie outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A Haitian woman peeks through a fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A Haitian woman peeks through a fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A Haitian woman peeks through a fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Haitian migrants and Dominicans of Haitian descent faced the risk of deportation from the Dominican Republic on Wednesday as a deadline for enforcement of a new immigration law approached. Dominican officials say anyone lacking identity documents or who has not registered for the "regularization" program before the Wednesday night deadline could face deportation. Picture taken June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Haitian migrants and Dominicans of Haitian...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Haitian migrants and Dominicans of Haitian descent faced the risk of deportation from the Dominican Republic on Wednesday as a deadline for enforcement of a new immigration law approached. Dominican officials say anyone lacking identity documents or who has not registered for the "regularization" program before the Wednesday night deadline could face deportation. Picture taken June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A Haitian woman sleeps on the street outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting along with others to register in Santo Domingo June 16, 2015. A deadline for enforcement of a new immigration law on Wednesday night is raising fears in the Dominican Republic of mass deportations of thousands of Haitian migrants as well as stateless Dominicans of Haitian descent. Dominican officials say anyone lacking proper identity documents or who has not registered for a so-called "regularization" program before the deadline could face deportation. Picture taken June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A Haitian woman sleeps on the street outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting along with others to register in Santo Domingo June 16, 2015. A deadline for enforcement of a new immigration law on Wednesday night is raising fears in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A Haitian woman sleeps on the street outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting along with others to register in Santo Domingo June 16, 2015. A deadline for enforcement of a new immigration law on Wednesday night is raising fears in the Dominican Republic of mass deportations of thousands of Haitian migrants as well as stateless Dominicans of Haitian descent. Dominican officials say anyone lacking proper identity documents or who has not registered for a so-called "regularization" program before the deadline could face deportation. Picture taken June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program, in Santo Domingo, June 17, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Haitian migrants and Dominicans of Haitian descent faced the risk of deportation from the Dominican Republic on Wednesday as a deadline for enforcement of a new immigration law approached. Dominican officials say anyone lacking identity documents or who has not registered for a so-called "regularization" program before the Wednesday night deadline could face deportation. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program, in Santo Domingo, June 17, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Haitian migrants and Dominicans of Haitian descent faced the...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program, in Santo Domingo, June 17, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Haitian migrants and Dominicans of Haitian descent faced the risk of deportation from the Dominican Republic on Wednesday as a deadline for enforcement of a new immigration law approached. Dominican officials say anyone lacking identity documents or who has not registered for a so-called "regularization" program before the Wednesday night deadline could face deportation. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians show papers while clinging to the fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police as they wait to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. The new immigration law is raising fears in the Dominican Republic of mass deportations of thousands of Haitian migrants as well as stateless Dominicans of Haitian descent. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Haitians show papers while clinging to the fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police as they wait to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. The new immigration law is raising fears in the Dominican Republic of mass deportations of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Haitians show papers while clinging to the fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police as they wait to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. The new immigration law is raising fears in the Dominican Republic of mass deportations of thousands of Haitian migrants as well as stateless Dominicans of Haitian descent. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A Haitian woman sits on a sidewalk outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting along with others to register in Santo Domingo, June 17, 2015. Over the last century hundreds of thousands of Haitians have crossed into the more prosperous Dominican Republic to escape political violence or seek a better life, many ending up working as poorly paid sugar cane cutters. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A Haitian woman sits on a sidewalk outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting along with others to register in Santo Domingo, June 17, 2015. Over the last century hundreds of thousands of Haitians have crossed into the more prosperous...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A Haitian woman sits on a sidewalk outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting along with others to register in Santo Domingo, June 17, 2015. Over the last century hundreds of thousands of Haitians have crossed into the more prosperous Dominican Republic to escape political violence or seek a better life, many ending up working as poorly paid sugar cane cutters. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians face police while waiting outside the Ministry of Interior and Police to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. Human rights groups say the 2014 law could impact as many as 200,000 Dominican-born people of Haitian descent who lost their Dominican citizenship after a constitutional court ruling in 2013 that has come under international criticism. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Haitians face police while waiting outside the Ministry of Interior and Police to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. Human rights groups say the 2014 law could impact as many as 200,000 Dominican-born people of Haitian descent who lost their...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Haitians face police while waiting outside the Ministry of Interior and Police to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. Human rights groups say the 2014 law could impact as many as 200,000 Dominican-born people of Haitian descent who lost their Dominican citizenship after a constitutional court ruling in 2013 that has come under international criticism. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians sleep on the street outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo June 17, 2015. Dominican President Danilo Medina has said there will be no mass deportations. Government officials say Haitian migrants can be deported within 48 hours of the deadline. People registered under the regularization program as Dominicans of Haitian descent will have at least 45 days during which their applications are verified. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Haitians sleep on the street outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo June 17, 2015. Dominican President Danilo Medina has said there will be no mass deportations. Government officials say Haitian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Haitians sleep on the street outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo June 17, 2015. Dominican President Danilo Medina has said there will be no mass deportations. Government officials say Haitian migrants can be deported within 48 hours of the deadline. People registered under the regularization program as Dominicans of Haitian descent will have at least 45 days during which their applications are verified. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians face police while waiting outside the Ministry of Interior and Police to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. The Dominican army says 2,000 troops are ready to help coordinate the removal of people who fail to meet legal requirements to remain in the country. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Haitians face police while waiting outside the Ministry of Interior and Police to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. The Dominican army says 2,000 troops are ready to help coordinate the removal of people who fail to meet legal requirements to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Haitians face police while waiting outside the Ministry of Interior and Police to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. The Dominican army says 2,000 troops are ready to help coordinate the removal of people who fail to meet legal requirements to remain in the country. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians sit inside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. Human rights officials say it is unclear how many people who have registered will be accepted as citizens, or face removal. As many as 53,000 people born in the Dominican Republic lack documents to make their cases, such as birth records. Of those, less than 9,000 have been able to register under the regularization program, according to Human Rights Watch. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Haitians sit inside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. Human rights officials say it is unclear how many people who have registered will be accepted as citizens, or face removal. As many as...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Haitians sit inside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. Human rights officials say it is unclear how many people who have registered will be accepted as citizens, or face removal. As many as 53,000 people born in the Dominican Republic lack documents to make their cases, such as birth records. Of those, less than 9,000 have been able to register under the regularization program, according to Human Rights Watch. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. Amnesty International said it was concerned many Dominican-born people with a legitimate right to stay could be removed because they lack documentation. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. Amnesty International said it was concerned many Dominican-born people with a legitimate right to stay could be removed because they...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. Amnesty International said it was concerned many Dominican-born people with a legitimate right to stay could be removed because they lack documentation. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians sit inside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Haitians sit inside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Haitians sit inside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A Haitian woman holds a child while sitting outside the Ministry of Interior and Police waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A Haitian woman holds a child while sitting outside the Ministry of Interior and Police waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A Haitian woman holds a child while sitting outside the Ministry of Interior and Police waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians sit outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Haitians sit outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Haitians sit outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A Haitian man peeks through the fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting along with others to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

A Haitian man peeks through the fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting along with others to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A Haitian man peeks through the fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting along with others to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
