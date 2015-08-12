Edition:
Feeling faint

Lebanon's Hezbollah members and supporters carry a man that fainted during the funeral of his friend, Hezbollah fighter Ali Manana, in Sarafand, southern Lebanon, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
Job seekers carry a woman who fainted at the Indonesia Spectacular Job Fair 2015 at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
Spain's Princess Letizia (L) looks on as a member of the honor guard is assisted after passing out during a parade at the Pardo Palace outside Madrid, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2011
Runner-up Chanya Denfanapapol is carried off the stage after fainting at the end of the annual Miss Tiffany's Universe 2010 transvestite contest as winner Nalada Thamthanakom (4th L) looks on in the beach resort town of Pattaya, southeast of Bangkok late May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Reuters / Friday, May 07, 2010
An Indian soldier is carried away after he fainted during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2014
An Indian policewoman helps her comrade who fainted during the full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern city of Chennai, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Reuters / Tuesday, August 13, 2013
Devotees of the Black Nazarene lifts-up a woman who fainted during an annual procession in Manila, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A member of Brazil's presidential guard is attended to after fainting at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, December 12, 2013. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, December 12, 2013
A Christian pilgrim from Mexico faints after she was baptized in the water of the Jordan River near the northern Israeli city of Tiberias, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2013
An asylum seeker on hunger strike lays on the ground after passing out during a demonstration in front of the Office for Foreigners in Brussels, May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Reuters / Monday, May 19, 2008
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall reach towards a pageboy who fainted as Queen Elizabeth delivers her speech in the House of Lords, during the State Opening of Parliament in London, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, June 04, 2014
Japan's team officials assist Hiromi Kobayashi after the synchronized swimming team free routine final at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 23, 2008. REUTERS/Joe Chan

Reuters / Saturday, August 23, 2008
An official takes into his care the rifle of a Republican guard soldier after she fainted during Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2007
A Millwall soccer fan falls unconscious after being arrested at a party to celebrate the death of the late former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in Trafalgar Square in central London, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2013
A cadet lies on the grass after collapsing during a promotion ceremony at a police school in Bogota, December 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Friday, December 07, 2012
French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2013
A woman faints during a protest in Casablanca, April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2011
Colombian fans carry a woman who fainted, before the arrival of Colombia's national soccer team at Bolivar Park in Bogota, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Sunday, July 06, 2014
A guardsman of the Grenadier Guards faints during the Colonel's Review ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Saturday, June 07, 2014
A woman faints as part of a trance during a Gaga ceremony in a batey, or a village originally created by workers around sugar plantations, called Batey La Higuera, Dominican Republic, April 18, 2014. The ceremony, which is a combination of Santeria, Voodoo and Christianity beliefs that is called Gaga and originated in Haiti, is held during Lent and Holy Week especially in areas near sugar cane plantations. EUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Reuters / Friday, April 18, 2014
A Bundeswehr soldier faints during a ceremonial swearing-in, in Berlin, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Sunday, July 20, 2014
A demonstrator faints during a protest in Rabat, April 30, 2007. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2007
A devotee who passed out is carried to a first aid station at the start of a procession for the statue of the Black Nazarene in Manila, January 9, 2009. REUTERS/John Javellana

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2009
A member from the airforce contingent lies on the ground after fainting during a ceremony marking Indonesia's 67th Independence Day in front of the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2012
