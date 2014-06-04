Edition:
Wed Jun 4, 2014

Female celebrity power list

1: Oprah Winfrey is the most powerful female celebrity in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, June 04, 2014
2: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

3: Actress Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

4: Vogue editor Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

5: Ellen Degeneres. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

6: Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

7: Arianna Huffington. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

8: Shakira. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

9: Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

10: Chinese actress Yao Chen. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

11: Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

