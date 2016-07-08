Fendi at the Fountain
Models present creations to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Fendi during a show at the Trevi fountain in Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Models present creations. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Models present creations. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Models present creations. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Models present creations. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Fendi acknowledge the applause at the end of the show. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Models present creations. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Models present creations. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation. REUTERS/Max Rossi
The 90th anniversary of Fendi in Rome. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Fendi acknowledge the applause at the end of a show to celebrate the 90th anniversary of Fendi. REUTERS/Max Rossi
