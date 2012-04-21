Fenway turns 100
Fans stand in front of a hand painted sign as they watch the Red Sox play the Yankees at Fenway Park as Fenway commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Former Red Sox players wave to the crowd during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Fans watch the action between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park as Fenway commemorates its 100th year anniversary, Massachusetts April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
The Boston Red Sox take the field in their throwback uniforms before their game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Fans in costume sit in the grandstand as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Former Red Sox player Jim Rice waves as he takes the field during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversar, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Fans watch as catchers from both the Yankees and Red Sox warm up in the bullpen at Fenway Park, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A Red Sox fan holds a sign inside Fenway Park, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Fans tour Fenway Park during an open house at the ballpark, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillerich & Bradsby's Louisville Slugger bats at the specially made for the 100th Anniversary of Fenway Park game against the New York Yankees at the Louisville Slugger plant in Louisville, Kentucky, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II more
The imprint of a baseball on the side of the Green Monster, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Red Sox players run to the dugout at the end of the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Former Red Sox player Carl Yastrzemski takes the field during the pre-game ceremony, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
A woman signs the Pesky Pole before the Red Sox play the Yankees at Fenway Park, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
The sign for the bleacher section painted over a pockmarked wall as Fenway commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Signatures fill the walls inside the Green Monster, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former Boston Red Sox player Jason Varitek (L) hugs former Red Sox player Johnny Pesky during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary before the start of American League MLB baseball game between the Boston Red...more
Fans arrive at Fenway Park as the Red Sox get ready to play the Texas Rangers, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans tour Fenway Park during an open house at the ballpark in Boston, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans toast Fenway Park during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
An exterior sign outside Fenway Park, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans walk past the Green Monster scoreboard during an open house, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans sit beneath a giant screen showing a picture of nuns filling the seats at Fenway Park before the start of opening day action against the Tampa Bay Rays, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Former Red Sox players Kevin Millar (L) and Pedro Martinez lead the crowd in a toast to Fenway Park, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
A fan looks over the side of the ballpark as he leans against the top of the bleachers at Fenway Park, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
The manual scoreboard pictured through a fisheye lens as it commemorates Fenway Park's 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A cutout of former Red Sox player Babe Ruth stands among fans touring Fenway Park during an open house at the ballpark, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans toast to Fenway Park as former Red Sox players Pedro Martinez (top L) and Kevin Millar (top R) lead the Guinness record breaking attempt at largest toast during the pre-game ceremony before the Red Sox play the Yankees,April 20, 2012....more
Fans leave their handprints on the outfield wall during an open house, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man walks up the ramp before the start of the opening day action against the Tampa Bay Rays, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Fenway Park is reflected in a fan's sunglasses during an open house at the ballpark, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans cheer as Fenway Park alumni take the field during the pre-game ceremony, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
(top L - R) Former Boston Red Sox player Jason Varitek, current player David Ortiz, former player Tim Wakefield wave to the crowd along with (bottom L - R) former Red Sox players Johnny Pesky and Bobby Doerr during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway...more
The lights on at Fenway Park as the Red Sox play the Texas Rangers, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A young fan looks inside the Green Monster scoreboard during an open house, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
