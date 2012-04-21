Edition:
Fri Apr 20, 2012

Fenway turns 100

<p>Fans stand in front of a hand painted sign as they watch the Red Sox play the Yankees at Fenway Park as Fenway commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Fans stand in front of a hand painted sign as they watch the Red Sox play the Yankees at Fenway Park as Fenway commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Former Red Sox players wave to the crowd during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl </p>

Former Red Sox players wave to the crowd during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Fans watch the action between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park as Fenway commemorates its 100th year anniversary, Massachusetts April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Fans watch the action between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park as Fenway commemorates its 100th year anniversary, Massachusetts April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>The Boston Red Sox take the field in their throwback uniforms before their game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl </p>

The Boston Red Sox take the field in their throwback uniforms before their game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Fans in costume sit in the grandstand as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Fans in costume sit in the grandstand as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Former Red Sox player Jim Rice waves as he takes the field during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversar, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl </p>

Former Red Sox player Jim Rice waves as he takes the field during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversar, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Fans watch as catchers from both the Yankees and Red Sox warm up in the bullpen at Fenway Park, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Fans watch as catchers from both the Yankees and Red Sox warm up in the bullpen at Fenway Park, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>A Red Sox fan holds a sign inside Fenway Park, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl </p>

A Red Sox fan holds a sign inside Fenway Park, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Fans tour Fenway Park during an open house at the ballpark, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Fans tour Fenway Park during an open house at the ballpark, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Hillerich &amp; Bradsby's Louisville Slugger bats at the specially made for the 100th Anniversary of Fenway Park game against the New York Yankees at the Louisville Slugger plant in Louisville, Kentucky, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II </p>

Hillerich & Bradsby's Louisville Slugger bats at the specially made for the 100th Anniversary of Fenway Park game against the New York Yankees at the Louisville Slugger plant in Louisville, Kentucky, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>The imprint of a baseball on the side of the Green Monster, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

The imprint of a baseball on the side of the Green Monster, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Red Sox players run to the dugout at the end of the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Red Sox players run to the dugout at the end of the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Former Red Sox player Carl Yastrzemski takes the field during the pre-game ceremony, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl </p>

Former Red Sox player Carl Yastrzemski takes the field during the pre-game ceremony, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>A woman signs the Pesky Pole before the Red Sox play the Yankees at Fenway Park, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl </p>

A woman signs the Pesky Pole before the Red Sox play the Yankees at Fenway Park, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>The sign for the bleacher section painted over a pockmarked wall as Fenway commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

The sign for the bleacher section painted over a pockmarked wall as Fenway commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Signatures fill the walls inside the Green Monster, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Signatures fill the walls inside the Green Monster, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Former Boston Red Sox player Jason Varitek (L) hugs former Red Sox player Johnny Pesky during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary before the start of American League MLB baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL)</p>

Former Boston Red Sox player Jason Varitek (L) hugs former Red Sox player Johnny Pesky during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary before the start of American League MLB baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Fans arrive at Fenway Park as the Red Sox get ready to play the Texas Rangers, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Fans arrive at Fenway Park as the Red Sox get ready to play the Texas Rangers, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Fans tour Fenway Park during an open house at the ballpark in Boston, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Fans tour Fenway Park during an open house at the ballpark in Boston, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Fans toast Fenway Park during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Fans toast Fenway Park during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>An exterior sign outside Fenway Park, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

An exterior sign outside Fenway Park, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Fans walk past the Green Monster scoreboard during an open house, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Fans walk past the Green Monster scoreboard during an open house, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Fans sit beneath a giant screen showing a picture of nuns filling the seats at Fenway Park before the start of opening day action against the Tampa Bay Rays, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Fans sit beneath a giant screen showing a picture of nuns filling the seats at Fenway Park before the start of opening day action against the Tampa Bay Rays, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Former Red Sox players Kevin Millar (L) and Pedro Martinez lead the crowd in a toast to Fenway Park, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl </p>

Former Red Sox players Kevin Millar (L) and Pedro Martinez lead the crowd in a toast to Fenway Park, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>A fan looks over the side of the ballpark as he leans against the top of the bleachers at Fenway Park, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl </p>

A fan looks over the side of the ballpark as he leans against the top of the bleachers at Fenway Park, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>The manual scoreboard pictured through a fisheye lens as it commemorates Fenway Park's 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

The manual scoreboard pictured through a fisheye lens as it commemorates Fenway Park's 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>A cutout of former Red Sox player Babe Ruth stands among fans touring Fenway Park during an open house at the ballpark, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A cutout of former Red Sox player Babe Ruth stands among fans touring Fenway Park during an open house at the ballpark, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Fans toast to Fenway Park as former Red Sox players Pedro Martinez (top L) and Kevin Millar (top R) lead the Guinness record breaking attempt at largest toast during the pre-game ceremony before the Red Sox play the Yankees,April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Fans toast to Fenway Park as former Red Sox players Pedro Martinez (top L) and Kevin Millar (top R) lead the Guinness record breaking attempt at largest toast during the pre-game ceremony before the Red Sox play the Yankees,April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Fans leave their handprints on the outfield wall during an open house, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Fans leave their handprints on the outfield wall during an open house, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>A man walks up the ramp before the start of the opening day action against the Tampa Bay Rays, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

A man walks up the ramp before the start of the opening day action against the Tampa Bay Rays, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Fenway Park is reflected in a fan's sunglasses during an open house at the ballpark, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Fenway Park is reflected in a fan's sunglasses during an open house at the ballpark, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>Fans cheer as Fenway Park alumni take the field during the pre-game ceremony, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Fans cheer as Fenway Park alumni take the field during the pre-game ceremony, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>(top L - R) Former Boston Red Sox player Jason Varitek, current player David Ortiz, former player Tim Wakefield wave to the crowd along with (bottom L - R) former Red Sox players Johnny Pesky and Bobby Doerr during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl </p>

(top L - R) Former Boston Red Sox player Jason Varitek, current player David Ortiz, former player Tim Wakefield wave to the crowd along with (bottom L - R) former Red Sox players Johnny Pesky and Bobby Doerr during the pre-game ceremony as Fenway Park commemorates its 100th year anniversary, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>The lights on at Fenway Park as the Red Sox play the Texas Rangers, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

The lights on at Fenway Park as the Red Sox play the Texas Rangers, April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

<p>A young fan looks inside the Green Monster scoreboard during an open house, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A young fan looks inside the Green Monster scoreboard during an open house, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, April 20, 2012

Friday, April 20, 2012

