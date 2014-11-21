Ferguson awaits grand jury decision
Artist Damon Davis poses for a photograph in front of his art project called #AllHandsOnDeck, which features pictures of hands hung up on boarded-up shop fronts in Ferguson, Missouri November 20, 2014. "The aim of the project is to promote...more
Activists, wearing Guy Fawkes masks, block traffic while protesting the shooting of Michael Brown, outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A resident walks past a sign outside a business in Ferguson, Missouri November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Activist artists paste images, part of the #AllHandsOnDeck project by artist Damon Davis, on top of boarded-up businesses in Ferguson, Missouri November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police arrest a protester in the background as an officer holding a weapon clears the street of others demonstrating the death of Michael Brown, outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Workers board up the "I Love Ferguson" store in preparation for the grand jury verdict in the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A demonstrator protests over the shooting death of Michael Brown in front of the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Demonstrators take part in a protest in front of the building where the grand jury is looking into the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
An activist asks Missouri Governor Jay Nixon (unseen) a question during a news conference after Nixon swore in the Ferguson Commission, a panel charged with making recommendations to fix social and economic inequalities in Ferguson, in St. Louis,...more
A demonstrator takes part in a protest over the shooting death of Michael Brown in front of the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Pattie Canter (R), a supporter of police officer Darren Wilson, is confronted by supporters of Michael Brown during a demonstration in the streets in Clayton, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Snow-covered military vehicles parked behind Missouri National Guard depot, after a state of emergency was declared by Missouri Governor Jay Nixon, in St Louis, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
A demonstrator takes part in a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A demonstrator yells as he blocks an street intersection during a protest over the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Demonstrators lay on the ground with chalk outlines representing a mock crime scene during a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Children play in the snow across across the memorial on the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Demonstrators march through the streets during a protest over the shooting death of Michael Brown in Clayton, Missouri, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A resident walks past a sign painted on a sidewalk next to the site where Michael Brown was shot and killed in Ferguson, Missouri November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Next Slideshows
Dubai from above
Aerial views of the storied emirate.
Syria in the dark
Syrian neighborhoods face electricity blackouts due to civil war.
Mourning Miss Honduras
The funeral of Maria Jose Alvarado and her sister Sofia.
Police storm Indian cult compound
Followers of a self-styled "godman" prevent police from arresting the controversial guru, wanted on murder charges.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.