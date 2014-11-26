Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 25, 2014 | 8:01pm EST

Ferguson grand jury evidence photos

A bullet recovered from a nearby building in Ferguson is pictured in this handout evidence photo from the August 9 Ferguson Police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, released by the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office on November 24, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A baseball cap is pictured at the scene.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A SIG SAUER P229 pistol.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Officer Darren Wilson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A guide arrow points to a bullet amidst shattered remains of a vehicle window.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A spent cartridge is pictured at the scene.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Police officers investigate at the scene.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Officer Darren Wilson's name tag.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office photo shows Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A police uniform with officer Darren Wilson's ID on it.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
The scene of the August 9 Ferguson Police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Officer Darren Wilson's police badge.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Officer Darren Wilson.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
