Ferguson grand jury evidence photos
A bullet recovered from a nearby building in Ferguson is pictured in this handout evidence photo from the August 9 Ferguson Police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, released by the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office on November 24, 2014.
A baseball cap is pictured at the scene.
A SIG SAUER P229 pistol.
Officer Darren Wilson.
A guide arrow points to a bullet amidst shattered remains of a vehicle window.
A spent cartridge is pictured at the scene.
Police officers investigate at the scene.
Officer Darren Wilson's name tag.
St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office photo shows Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson.
A police uniform with officer Darren Wilson's ID on it.
The scene of the August 9 Ferguson Police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
Officer Darren Wilson's police badge.
Officer Darren Wilson.
