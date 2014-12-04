Ferguson's plywood murals
A man walks past a painted and boarded up exterior of a business in Ferguson, Missouri, December 3, 2014.
A man walks past a painted and boarded up exterior of a business in Ferguson, Missouri.
A man walks out of the painted and boarded up exterior of the Top of the Line Hair Design.
A man walks past a painted and boarded up exterior of the El Palenque restaurant.
A man walks past a painted and boarded up exterior of a business.
A woman walks past a painted and boarded up exterior of a business.
A man walks past a painted and boarded up exterior of a business.
A woman walks past a painted and boarded up exterior of a business in Ferguson, Missouri.
A man walks past a painted and boarded up exterior of the New Chinese Gourmet restaurant.
A man walks past a painted and boarded up exterior of a business.
A woman walks past a painted and boarded up exterior of the Rehoboth Pharmacy.
A woman walks past a painted and boarded up exterior of a business.
