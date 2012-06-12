Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 12, 2012 | 5:15pm EDT

Ferragamo at the Louvre

<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
1 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
2 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
3 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
4 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
5 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
6 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
7 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
8 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
9 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
10 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
11 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
12 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
13 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
14 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
15 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
16 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
17 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
18 / 20
<p>A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
19 / 20
<p>Models present creations from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Models present creations from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, June 12, 2012

Models present creations from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Celebrity style: Julianne Hough

Celebrity style: Julianne Hough

Next Slideshows

Celebrity style: Julianne Hough

Celebrity style: Julianne Hough

The fashion of style of actress, singer and dancer Julianne Hough.

Jun 12 2012
Tony Awards

Tony Awards

Highlights from Broadway's big night.

Jun 11 2012
Farewell to Robin Gibb

Farewell to Robin Gibb

Fans lined the streets to pay respects to the Bee Gees singer whose soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever in 1977 earned the trio the honour of having the...

Jun 11 2012
Chris Brown

Chris Brown "Today"

Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York.

Jun 08 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast