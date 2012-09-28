Festival for Ganesh
Devotee with their faces covered with coloured powder dance in an alley during a procession on the ninth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 27, 2012. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A volunteer rests on his boat along the shore of Arabian Sea on the seventh day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rithika, six years old, is tossed into the air by her father as they join devotees at the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, after it was immersed into the Bay of Bengal during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A crane lowers an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
Surinamese Hindu devotees watch as the statue of Hindu elephant-headed god Ganesh is lowered into the Suriname River, as they end their ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Paramaribo, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ranu Abhelakh
A devotee pushes a boat carrying idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Devotees carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee washes herself along the shore of the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees pray around a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, before its immersion into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee carries a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Devotees walk past a previously immersed idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the first day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An artisan paints an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, at a workshop in Mumbai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
An idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is seen transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees play musical instruments and dance as an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee takes his picture as an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, is transported from a workshop to a place of worship in Mumbai September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
