Thu Sep 15, 2016

Festival for Ganesh

Devotees gather on the shores of the Arabian Sea to immerse idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festiva in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees gather on the shores of the Arabian Sea to immerse idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festiva in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Devotees gather on the shores of the Arabian Sea to immerse idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festiva in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A young girl sells balloons by the Yamuna River as devotees carrying idols of Ganesh immerse the idol in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A young girl sells balloons by the Yamuna River as devotees carrying idols of Ganesh immerse the idol in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A young girl sells balloons by the Yamuna River as devotees carrying idols of Ganesh immerse the idol in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A devotee carrying an idol of Ganesh jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A devotee carrying an idol of Ganesh jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
A devotee carrying an idol of Ganesh jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh into the Arabian Sea on the second day of the festival in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh into the Arabian Sea on the second day of the festival in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh into the Arabian Sea on the second day of the festival in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carry the idol of Ganesh through a street in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees carry the idol of Ganesh through a street in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Devotees carry the idol of Ganesh through a street in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees dance in the street as they celebrate in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees dance in the street as they celebrate in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Devotees dance in the street as they celebrate in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh to a place of worship in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh to a place of worship in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A devotee carries an idol of Ganesh to a place of worship in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees carrying an idol of Ganesh immerse the idol in Ajmer, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Devotees carrying an idol of Ganesh immerse the idol in Ajmer, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Devotees carrying an idol of Ganesh immerse the idol in Ajmer, India. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Devotees play drums as they transport an idol of Ganesh to a place of worship in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Devotees play drums as they transport an idol of Ganesh to a place of worship in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Devotees play drums as they transport an idol of Ganesh to a place of worship in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee carrying an idol of Ganesh jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A devotee carrying an idol of Ganesh jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, September 11, 2016
A devotee carrying an idol of Ganesh jumps into the Sabarmati river to immerse the idol in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artisan paints an idol of Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinappa

An artisan paints an idol of Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinappa

Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016
An artisan paints an idol of Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinappa
Devotees offer prayers to an idol of Ganesh as they make their way to the Yamuna river in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Devotees offer prayers to an idol of Ganesh as they make their way to the Yamuna river in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, September 15, 2016
Devotees offer prayers to an idol of Ganesh as they make their way to the Yamuna river in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An artisan makes an idol of Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan makes an idol of Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
An artisan makes an idol of Ganesh at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People load an idol of Ganesh onto a train at a railway station in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People load an idol of Ganesh onto a train at a railway station in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, August 29, 2016
People load an idol of Ganesh onto a train at a railway station in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
