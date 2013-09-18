Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 18, 2013 | 2:15pm EDT

Festival for Ganesh

<p>Devotees dance as idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are being immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. During the festival, Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolizing a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Devotees dance as idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are being immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. During the festival, Ganesh...more

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Devotees dance as idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are being immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. During the festival, Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolizing a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
1 / 18
<p>Devotee gather on the banks of the river Yamuna to take part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Devotee gather on the banks of the river Yamuna to take part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad...more

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Devotee gather on the banks of the river Yamuna to take part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
2 / 18
<p>Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
3 / 18
<p>A devotee daubed in colored powder takes part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A devotee daubed in colored powder takes part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A devotee daubed in colored powder takes part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
4 / 18
<p>Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 18
<p>Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 18
<p>Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
7 / 18
<p>Devotees dressed as different Hindu gods and goddesses take part in a procession before the immersion of the idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Hussain Sagar lake on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Devotees dressed as different Hindu gods and goddesses take part in a procession before the immersion of the idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Hussain Sagar lake on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi...more

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Devotees dressed as different Hindu gods and goddesses take part in a procession before the immersion of the idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Hussain Sagar lake on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
8 / 18
<p>A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
9 / 18
<p>Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013....more

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
10 / 18
<p>A man holds the hand of an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony in the Hussain Sagar lake during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A man holds the hand of an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony in the Hussain Sagar lake during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 17, 2013....more

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A man holds the hand of an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony in the Hussain Sagar lake during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
11 / 18
<p>A woman sits in a cot beside an image of Hindu god Krishna as she watches other devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion in the Yamuna river during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the old quarters of Delhi September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A woman sits in a cot beside an image of Hindu god Krishna as she watches other devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion in the Yamuna river during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the old...more

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A woman sits in a cot beside an image of Hindu god Krishna as she watches other devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion in the Yamuna river during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the old quarters of Delhi September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
12 / 18
<p>Hindu devotees submerge a murti during the Ganesh Utsav festival at Chagville beach in Chaguaramas September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva</p>

Hindu devotees submerge a murti during the Ganesh Utsav festival at Chagville beach in Chaguaramas September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Hindu devotees submerge a murti during the Ganesh Utsav festival at Chagville beach in Chaguaramas September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Close
13 / 18
<p>Hindu devotees carry a murti of Lord Ganesha to be submerged in water during the Ganesh Utsav festival at Chagville beach in Chaguaramas September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva</p>

Hindu devotees carry a murti of Lord Ganesha to be submerged in water during the Ganesh Utsav festival at Chagville beach in Chaguaramas September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Hindu devotees carry a murti of Lord Ganesha to be submerged in water during the Ganesh Utsav festival at Chagville beach in Chaguaramas September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Close
14 / 18
<p>A boy wears the head of an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A boy wears the head of an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A boy wears the head of an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
15 / 18
<p>Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
16 / 18
<p>Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh into the Ganges river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh into the Ganges river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh into the Ganges river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
17 / 18
<p>A devotee carries a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A devotee carries a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, September 18, 2013

A devotee carries a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Versace's mansion

Versace's mansion

Next Slideshows

Versace's mansion

Versace's mansion

One of America's landmark homes, the Miami Beach mansion that once belonged to Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace, was sold at an auction for $41.5...

Sep 17 2013
Syrian refugees find

Syrian refugees find "Friedland"

Far away from the war zones and their homes Syrian refugees learn and live in the Frieldand refugee camp in Germany.

Sep 16 2013
New Jersey boardwalk blaze

New Jersey boardwalk blaze

A fire destroys several blocks of Seaside Park.

Sep 15 2013
Yom Kippur

Yom Kippur

Jews around the world observe their Day of Atonement.

Sep 15 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast