Festival of Eid
A Muslim girl prepares to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar....more
Muslims gather to attend Eid-al-Fitr prayers in Treichville in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Street vendors sell balloons to devotees arriving for Eid al-Fitr prayers outside of a mosque in Cairo, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Muslim man reads a Koran during a prayer to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in an indoor hall of the Olympic Complex in Athens, Greece August 19, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A Muslim boy sits on the balcony of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) while offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslim children stand at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy watches another jump from a bridge to cool off in the river Nile during Eid al-Fitr in Cairo August 20, 2012. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Nepalese Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr mass prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Muslims offer prayers during Eid-al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal, in the northern Indian city of Agra August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
A Muslim girl removes her shoes before attending prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Men pray at a mosque during a special prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Kandy, Sri Lanka August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Muslim boy is seen during the prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City, Panama August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Muslim women arrive to attend festivities for Eid al-Fitr at a mosque in Mexico City August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Residents drive motorised floats in a pool as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, Iraq August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A balloon seller takes a nap in front of the closed shops on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslims sit in a praying ground before the start of prayers for Eid al-Fitr celebrations, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos August 19, 2012.REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A Palestinian youth carries palm fronds as he walks amongst graves at a Muslim cemetery just outside Jerusalem's Old City on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Muslims stand next to a line of light bulbs installed at the balcony of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A man prays at a mosque during a special prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Kandy, Sri Lanka August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A girl smiles after a prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Manila's Luneta Park, Philippines August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Muslim women attend a mass morning prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Manila's Luneta Park August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People take part in morning prayers outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in Kabul August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
The sun rises on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Amman August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
