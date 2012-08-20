Edition:
Festival of Eid

<p>A Muslim girl prepares to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Monday, August 20, 2012

A Muslim girl prepares to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Muslims gather to attend Eid-al-Fitr prayers in Treichville in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon </p>

<p>Street vendors sell balloons to devotees arriving for Eid al-Fitr prayers outside of a mosque in Cairo, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>A Muslim man reads a Koran during a prayer to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in an indoor hall of the Olympic Complex in Athens, Greece August 19, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis </p>

<p>A Muslim boy sits on the balcony of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) while offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

<p>Muslim children stand at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque after offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>A boy watches another jump from a bridge to cool off in the river Nile during Eid al-Fitr in Cairo August 20, 2012. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih </p>

<p>Nepalese Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr mass prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>Muslims offer prayers during Eid-al-Fitr at the historic Taj Mahal, in the northern Indian city of Agra August 20, 2012. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh </p>

<p>A Muslim girl removes her shoes before attending prayers at Kashmiri Takiya Jame mosque in Kathmandu, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

<p>Men pray at a mosque during a special prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Kandy, Sri Lanka August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

<p>A Muslim boy is seen during the prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at the Santa Maria La Antigua University car park in Panama City, Panama August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso </p>

<p>Muslim women arrive to attend festivities for Eid al-Fitr at a mosque in Mexico City August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

<p>Residents drive motorised floats in a pool as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Baghdad, Iraq August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani</p>

<p>A balloon seller takes a nap in front of the closed shops on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

<p>Muslims sit in a praying ground before the start of prayers for Eid al-Fitr celebrations, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos August 19, 2012.REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye </p>

<p>A Palestinian youth carries palm fronds as he walks amongst graves at a Muslim cemetery just outside Jerusalem's Old City on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

<p>Muslims stand next to a line of light bulbs installed at the balcony of the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in the old quarters of Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>A man prays at a mosque during a special prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Kandy, Sri Lanka August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

<p>A girl smiles after a prayer session to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Manila's Luneta Park, Philippines August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

<p>Muslim women attend a mass morning prayer to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Manila's Luneta Park August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo </p>

<p>Muslims offer prayers at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

<p>People take part in morning prayers outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr in Kabul August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

<p>The sun rises on the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Amman August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed </p>

