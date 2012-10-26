Festival of Eid
A Muslim pilgrim has his head shaved after casting seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 26, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A girl covers her face as she waits for the start of Eid al-Adha prayers in Lagos October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as a Palestinian man prays on the first day of Eid al-Adha, at a cemetery in Jerusalem's Old City October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman prays near a grave as she visits a cemetery on the first day of Eid al-Adha, in the West Bank city of Ramallah October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a playground in Kochi, one of the main cities of the southern Indian state of Kerala, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Muslims pray marking the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Supri
A Muslim pilgrim prays after casting seven stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca October 26, 2012. ...more
A Syrian refugee boy points a plastic toy pistol at a man in a Mickey Mouse costume on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a park in Beirut October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Children play on a Ferris wheel in Aleppo during the first day of the Islamic feast of Eid al-Adha October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Children play on a swing in Aleppo during the first day of the Islamic feast of Eid al-Adha October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Syrian refugee children rush to get gifts and sweets from humanitarian organizations during the first day of Eid al-Adha at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad...more
A Somalia government soldier keeps guard as Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers at the Isbaheysiga Mosque in Somalia's capital Mogadishu October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Muslim pilgrims arrive to cast stones at pillars symbolising Satan, as part of a haj pilgrimage rite, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mena, near the holy city of Mecca October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A policeman stands guard as men perform Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Inmates take part in celebrations to mark Kurban Bairam (Eid al-Adha) at a prison in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Nozim Kalandarov
Men lead recently purchased camels by car and motorcycle ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations in Lahore October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A man tries to control a cow in the middle of a road while going to a cattle market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Lahore October 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Syrian refugees offer their Eid al-Adha prayers at Yayladagi refugee camp in Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Traders herd goats to a livestock market for sale, after unloading them on a roadside on the eve of Eid al-Adha, in the southern Indian city of Chennai October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A camel that was purchased by a customer is lifted to be placed in a vehicle at a camel market near Riyadh, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
A baby girl sits in her pram while her mother prays to mark the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha in Makassar in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
A baby girl lies on the floor as her mother prays to mark the Muslim sacrifice day of Eid al-Adha in Makassar in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Muslim attend a mass prayer on Eid al-Adha festival in Kalitengah village, on the slopes of volcano Mount Merapi, Yogyakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Overcrowded passenger boats are seen on the Buriganga River in Dhaka October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Muslims arrive by wooden boats at Sunda Kelapa port to attend a mass prayer of Eid al-Adha in Jakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Supri
Syrian refugees wait to perform Eid al-Adha prayers at Al Zaatri refugee camp during the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria,October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Muslims gather before celebrations to mark the first day of the Muslim holiday of Kurban Bairam (Eid al-Adha) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
A boy dances with a sheep at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha festival in Sanaa 24 October 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A vendor carries a sheep after selling it to a customer at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday, in Amman October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Villagers carries their mat after attending a mass prayer during Eid al-Adha festival in Kalitengah village, on the slopes of volcano Mount Merapi, Yogyakarta October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
