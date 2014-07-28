Festival of Eid
Indonesian Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers on the beach at Parangkusumo beach, near Yogyakarta July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Children ride on a swing during Eid al-Fitr in the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A boy watches a remote-controlled camera fly above during a prayer session on Eid al-Fitr at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A man performs a traditional dance in celebration after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Muslims sit on a small boat as row in between traditional Indonesian ships on their way to attend prayers on Eid al-Fitr at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Free food is prepared for distribution to people who have gathered for a morning prayer session on Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Thailand's southern Yala province July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
A man carries balloons for sale before a prayer session on Eid al-Fitr at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A girl plays on a whirl during Eid al-Fitr in Kabul July 28, 2014. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A man kisses his son as their family waits for morning prayers to begin, during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, inside a parked car at a public park in Manila July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Children play in celebration after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Muslim women ask each other for forgiveness after a prayer session on Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A Palestinian woman and a girl carry flowers to a family grave on Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Afghan man prays after the morning prayers on Eid-al-Fitr outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque in Kabul July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Sunni worshipers exchange greetings after Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at a Sunni mosque in Baghdad July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Muslims pray during Eid al-Fitr at a mosque in Palmeraie, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Palestinian refugees perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An overcrowded passenger boat navigates through Buriganga River as people watch from a bridge in Dhaka July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Afghan men make special sweets at a traditional factory during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in preparation for Eid al-Fitr in Kabul July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman carrying her baby shops at a Hari Raya bazaar ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Singapore, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Dolma, a traditional dish of stuffed vegetables, and other food are laid out on a table at Mevlida Mrgic's home in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Next Slideshows
Russia's Navy Day
Russian ships and sailors demonstrate their skills for Navy Day.
A royal childhood
Some of the toys, gifts and mementos that belonged to young British princes and princesses.
Protests over Gaza
Protests around the world over Israel's Gaza offensive.
Ramadan - breaking my fast
Portraits of Muslims observing Ramadan and the food they like to eat when breaking their daily fast.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.