Festival of Eid
A boy sells a pair of goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy sits in a mosque during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Campion Wong
A Muslim pilgrim has his head shaved after casting pebbles at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa more
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds up his weapon and rides a horse as people on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A butcher cleans a slaughtered sacrificial bull on the first day of the Eid al-Adha feast near Sanaa, Yemen, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A cow balloon is pictured in the sky as women and children attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer at Parangkusumo beach in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Children play on a boat-shaped swing on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Sheep are slaughtered on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A girl prays during Eid el-Kebir at a mosque in Koumassi, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A butcher is seen before slaughtering a cow on the first day of the Eid al-Adha festival in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A girl and a boy walk on the first day of the Eid al-Adha feast near the Saudi city of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A butcher holds the head of a cow after slaughtering it during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, Egypt, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A child attends a prayer during Eid el-Kebir at a mosque in Koumassi, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, Nigeria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A butcher carries the severed head of a sacrificial sheep during the religious holiday Kurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, in Baku, Azerbaijan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Palestinian girl sits next to graves at a cemetery in the West Bank city of Jenin, on the first day of Eid-al-Adha, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Cattle traders wait for customers on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a livestock market in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Cows are slaughtered by butchers on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a livestock market in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
People gather around a man holding a sword during a traditional performance on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the besieged area of Homs, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Men stand on the remains of a slaughtered sacrificial cow during Eid al-Adha in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Men exchange greetings after Eid Al-Adha prayer in the old mosque of the village of Racak, southwest of capital Pristina, Kosovo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Children play a game of table football on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Filipino Muslim collects donations during Eid Al-Adha celebration in Manila's Luneta park, Philippines, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Butchers slaughter a cow during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, Egypt, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
