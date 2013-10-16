Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 15, 2013 | 11:15pm EDT

Festival of Eid

<p>A boy sells a pair of goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A boy sells a pair of goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A boy sells a pair of goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
1 / 25
<p>A boy sits in a mosque during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Campion Wong</p>

A boy sits in a mosque during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Campion Wong

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A boy sits in a mosque during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Campion Wong

Close
2 / 25
<p>A Muslim pilgrim has his head shaved after casting pebbles at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

A Muslim pilgrim has his head shaved after casting pebbles at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A Muslim pilgrim has his head shaved after casting pebbles at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
3 / 25
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds up his weapon and rides a horse as people on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds up his weapon and rides a horse as people on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds up his weapon and rides a horse as people on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
4 / 25
<p>A butcher cleans a slaughtered sacrificial bull on the first day of the Eid al-Adha feast near Sanaa, Yemen, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A butcher cleans a slaughtered sacrificial bull on the first day of the Eid al-Adha feast near Sanaa, Yemen, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A butcher cleans a slaughtered sacrificial bull on the first day of the Eid al-Adha feast near Sanaa, Yemen, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
5 / 25
<p>A cow balloon is pictured in the sky as women and children attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer at Parangkusumo beach in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

A cow balloon is pictured in the sky as women and children attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer at Parangkusumo beach in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A cow balloon is pictured in the sky as women and children attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer at Parangkusumo beach in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Close
6 / 25
<p>Children play on a boat-shaped swing on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Children play on a boat-shaped swing on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Children play on a boat-shaped swing on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
7 / 25
<p>Sheep are slaughtered on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat</p>

Sheep are slaughtered on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Sheep are slaughtered on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Close
8 / 25
<p>A girl prays during Eid el-Kebir at a mosque in Koumassi, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon</p>

A girl prays during Eid el-Kebir at a mosque in Koumassi, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A girl prays during Eid el-Kebir at a mosque in Koumassi, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Close
9 / 25
<p>A butcher is seen before slaughtering a cow on the first day of the Eid al-Adha festival in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A butcher is seen before slaughtering a cow on the first day of the Eid al-Adha festival in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A butcher is seen before slaughtering a cow on the first day of the Eid al-Adha festival in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
10 / 25
<p>A girl and a boy walk on the first day of the Eid al-Adha feast near the Saudi city of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

A girl and a boy walk on the first day of the Eid al-Adha feast near the Saudi city of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A girl and a boy walk on the first day of the Eid al-Adha feast near the Saudi city of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
11 / 25
<p>A butcher holds the head of a cow after slaughtering it during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, Egypt, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A butcher holds the head of a cow after slaughtering it during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, Egypt, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A butcher holds the head of a cow after slaughtering it during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, Egypt, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
12 / 25
<p>A child attends a prayer during Eid el-Kebir at a mosque in Koumassi, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, Nigeria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon</p>

A child attends a prayer during Eid el-Kebir at a mosque in Koumassi, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, Nigeria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A child attends a prayer during Eid el-Kebir at a mosque in Koumassi, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, Nigeria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Close
13 / 25
<p>Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Close
14 / 25
<p>A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh</p>

A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close
15 / 25
<p>A butcher carries the severed head of a sacrificial sheep during the religious holiday Kurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, in Baku, Azerbaijan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A butcher carries the severed head of a sacrificial sheep during the religious holiday Kurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, in Baku, Azerbaijan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A butcher carries the severed head of a sacrificial sheep during the religious holiday Kurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, in Baku, Azerbaijan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
16 / 25
<p>A Palestinian girl sits next to graves at a cemetery in the West Bank city of Jenin, on the first day of Eid-al-Adha, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A Palestinian girl sits next to graves at a cemetery in the West Bank city of Jenin, on the first day of Eid-al-Adha, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A Palestinian girl sits next to graves at a cemetery in the West Bank city of Jenin, on the first day of Eid-al-Adha, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
17 / 25
<p>Cattle traders wait for customers on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a livestock market in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta</p>

Cattle traders wait for customers on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a livestock market in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Cattle traders wait for customers on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a livestock market in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Close
18 / 25
<p>Cows are slaughtered by butchers on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a livestock market in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta</p>

Cows are slaughtered by butchers on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a livestock market in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Cows are slaughtered by butchers on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a livestock market in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Close
19 / 25
<p>People gather around a man holding a sword during a traditional performance on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the besieged area of Homs, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy</p>

People gather around a man holding a sword during a traditional performance on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the besieged area of Homs, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

People gather around a man holding a sword during a traditional performance on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the besieged area of Homs, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy

Close
20 / 25
<p>Men stand on the remains of a slaughtered sacrificial cow during Eid al-Adha in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

Men stand on the remains of a slaughtered sacrificial cow during Eid al-Adha in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Men stand on the remains of a slaughtered sacrificial cow during Eid al-Adha in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Close
21 / 25
<p>Men exchange greetings after Eid Al-Adha prayer in the old mosque of the village of Racak, southwest of capital Pristina, Kosovo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

Men exchange greetings after Eid Al-Adha prayer in the old mosque of the village of Racak, southwest of capital Pristina, Kosovo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Men exchange greetings after Eid Al-Adha prayer in the old mosque of the village of Racak, southwest of capital Pristina, Kosovo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
22 / 25
<p>Children play a game of table football on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat</p>

Children play a game of table football on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Children play a game of table football on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat

Close
23 / 25
<p>A Filipino Muslim collects donations during Eid Al-Adha celebration in Manila's Luneta park, Philippines, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A Filipino Muslim collects donations during Eid Al-Adha celebration in Manila's Luneta park, Philippines, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A Filipino Muslim collects donations during Eid Al-Adha celebration in Manila's Luneta park, Philippines, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
24 / 25
<p>Butchers slaughter a cow during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, Egypt, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Butchers slaughter a cow during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, Egypt, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

Butchers slaughter a cow during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, Egypt, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Stateless in the Dominican

Stateless in the Dominican

Next Slideshows

Stateless in the Dominican

Stateless in the Dominican

A court ruling retroactively denies Dominican nationality to anyone born after 1929 who does not have at least one parent of Dominican blood.

Oct 15 2013
Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Images from the annual haj pilgrimage.

Oct 17 2013
Extreme vegetarian festival

Extreme vegetarian festival

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Devotees celebrate an annual vegetarian festival in Thailand with face piercings.

Oct 11 2013
Tibetan (Mexican) Buddhist Monk

Tibetan (Mexican) Buddhist Monk

A day with the first Tibetan Buddhist Monk of Mexican nationality.

Oct 11 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast