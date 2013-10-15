Festival of Light
People take pictures of an illumination next to the Berlin cathedral (not pictured) during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. Several landmarks and touristic spots will be illuminated in the German capital from October 9 to 20....more
People take pictures of an illumination next to the Berlin cathedral (not pictured) during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. Several landmarks and touristic spots will be illuminated in the German capital from October 9 to 20. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
