Festival of Lights
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. Several landmarks of the German capital, including boulevards, squares, towers, historical and modern buildings, will be illuminated...more
The Berliner Dom cathedral and the television tower are illuminated during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The Siegessaeule (victory column) is illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The Berliner Dom cathedral and the television tower are illuminated during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The Berlin Concert Hall is illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The light installation featuring the movie "Skyfall" is projected at an office building during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The U.S. embassy is illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The Berlin Concert Hall (L) and French Cathedral (R) at the Gendarmenmarkt square are illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The Quadriga on top of the Brandenburg Gate is illuminated during a technical check for the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The Berliner Dom cathedral is illuminated during the opening day of the Festival of Lights in Berlin October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
