Festival of lights
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/K. K....more
Children play with fire crackers while celebrating Diwali in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy crawls under a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2015.
A Hindu priest makes a blessing during the festival of Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man dressed as Hindu monkey god Hanuman performs on a street during Hanuman Jayanti Festival in Allahabad, India, November 10, 2015. In Allahabad, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman on the eve of Diwali, the...more
Widows (in white), who have been abandoned by their families, hold earthen oil lamps as they offer prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/K. K. Arora
A stockbroker trades as his family watches during a special "muhurat" trading session for Diwali at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2015. Stock markets opened for a special one-hour Diwali holiday session for the ritual known...more
A Sri Lankan Tamil devotee prays during Diwali at Shivm Kovi temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A boy stands in between the garlands kept on sale along the streets of Kathmandu during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man lights firecrackers while celebrating Diwali in Mumbai, India, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Nepalese police officers worship a dog during the dog festival as part of celebrations of Tihar at Central Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu, Nepal November 10, 2015. During the festival, devotees worship cows and other animals. REUTERS/Navesh...more
A police dog performs a trick during the dog festival as part of celebrations of Tihar at Central Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu, Nepal November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Nepalese police officers squat next to their dogs during the dog festival as part of celebrations of Tihar at Central Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu, Nepal November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A cow adorned with garlands and smeared with vermilion powder is pictured during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Indian businessmen sit beside their record-keeping books as part of a ritual to worship the Hindu deity of wealth goddess Lakshmi on Diwali in Ahmedabad, India, November 11, 2015. The ritual known also as "Muhurat trading" is considered auspicious by...more
A cow hoof, smeared with vermilion powder, is pictured during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu, Nepal November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A vendor sells garlands along the streets of Kathmandu during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
