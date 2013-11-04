Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 4, 2013 | 2:35pm EST

Festival of lights

<p>People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 25
<p>A girl runs with a firecracker, celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A girl runs with a firecracker, celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

A girl runs with a firecracker, celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 25
<p>A stockbroker cheers as his family watches during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A stockbroker cheers as his family watches during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

A stockbroker cheers as his family watches during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
3 / 25
<p>A member of Pakistani Hindu community squats near a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed</p>

A member of Pakistani Hindu community squats near a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Monday, November 04, 2013

A member of Pakistani Hindu community squats near a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
4 / 25
<p>Tamil devotees touch oil lamps while praying during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Tamil devotees touch oil lamps while praying during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, November 04, 2013

Tamil devotees touch oil lamps while praying during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
5 / 25
<p>A devotee offers prayers to a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A devotee offers prayers to a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, November 04, 2013

A devotee offers prayers to a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 25
<p>Newari youths play traditional drums during the Newari New Year parade that falls during the Tihar festival also called Diwali in Kathmandu November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Newari youths play traditional drums during the Newari New Year parade that falls during the Tihar festival also called Diwali in Kathmandu November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, November 04, 2013

Newari youths play traditional drums during the Newari New Year parade that falls during the Tihar festival also called Diwali in Kathmandu November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
7 / 25
<p>A woman lights firecrackers as others cheer, celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A woman lights firecrackers as others cheer, celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

A woman lights firecrackers as others cheer, celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 25
<p>Newari girls in traditional attire pose outside a temple during the Newari New Year parade held during the Tihar festival also called Diwali in Kathmandu November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Newari girls in traditional attire pose outside a temple during the Newari New Year parade held during the Tihar festival also called Diwali in Kathmandu November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, November 04, 2013

Newari girls in traditional attire pose outside a temple during the Newari New Year parade held during the Tihar festival also called Diwali in Kathmandu November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 25
<p>A Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, November 04, 2013

A Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
10 / 25
<p>A temple priest adjusts the shield on a Goddess Durga statue at Veeramakaliamman Hindu temple in Singapore October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A temple priest adjusts the shield on a Goddess Durga statue at Veeramakaliamman Hindu temple in Singapore October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, November 04, 2013

A temple priest adjusts the shield on a Goddess Durga statue at Veeramakaliamman Hindu temple in Singapore October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
11 / 25
<p>A member from the Pakistani Hindu community Rasheeda, 32, creates a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed</p>

A member from the Pakistani Hindu community Rasheeda, 32, creates a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Monday, November 04, 2013

A member from the Pakistani Hindu community Rasheeda, 32, creates a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
12 / 25
<p>Women chat as they walk the golden mile during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Women chat as they walk the golden mile during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Monday, November 04, 2013

Women chat as they walk the golden mile during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
13 / 25
<p>A man lights firecrackers celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man lights firecrackers celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

A man lights firecrackers celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
14 / 25
<p>A boy crawls under a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A boy crawls under a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, November 04, 2013

A boy crawls under a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
15 / 25
<p>People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Monday, November 04, 2013

People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
16 / 25
<p>Tamil devotees pray during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Tamil devotees pray during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, November 04, 2013

Tamil devotees pray during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
17 / 25
<p>A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, November 04, 2013

A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
18 / 25
<p>Customers stand under lanterns for sale as they look at them at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Customers stand under lanterns for sale as they look at them at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

Customers stand under lanterns for sale as they look at them at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
19 / 25
<p>A Hindu priest prepares an oil lamp to bless Tamil devotees during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A Hindu priest prepares an oil lamp to bless Tamil devotees during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, November 04, 2013

A Hindu priest prepares an oil lamp to bless Tamil devotees during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
20 / 25
<p>A girl lights firecrackers celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A girl lights firecrackers celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

A girl lights firecrackers celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
21 / 25
<p>A Hindu priest (R) watches as a Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A Hindu priest (R) watches as a Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, November 04, 2013

A Hindu priest (R) watches as a Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
22 / 25
<p>A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, November 04, 2013

A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
23 / 25
<p>Hindu women arrange oil lamps and flowers around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders, during the celebrations ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu women arrange oil lamps and flowers around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders, during the celebrations ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave more

Monday, November 04, 2013

Hindu women arrange oil lamps and flowers around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders, during the celebrations ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
24 / 25
<p>A vendor hangs a lantern for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A vendor hangs a lantern for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

A vendor hangs a lantern for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
France's boy bullfighters

France's boy bullfighters

Next Slideshows

France's boy bullfighters

France's boy bullfighters

Brothers Solal and Nino are already training to be matadors.

Nov 04 2013
Shooting at LAX

Shooting at LAX

The scene at Los Angeles International airport following a shooting.

Nov 01 2013
Transgender beauty pageant

Transgender beauty pageant

Contestants, all of them born male, compete for Miss International Queen.

Nov 01 2013
Halloween around the world

Halloween around the world

Halloween costumes and celebrations around the world.

Nov 01 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast