Festival of Lights
View of Le Prince des Lumieres installation by artist Damien Fontaine during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
View of Chinese Corner installation by artist Li Li and the support of Canton city at the Tete d'Or parc during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
View of Lost Paradise installation by artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac at the city hall during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
View of Le Prince des Lumieres installation by artist Damien Fontaine during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
View of Serenade installation by artist Chantal Thomass during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
View of Chinese Corner installation by artist Li Li and the support of Canton city at the Tete d'Or parc during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
View of Pierrot Le Feu installation by artist Jacques Couturier during the first night of the Festival of Lights in central Lyon December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
People cycle as they visit the 2nd Croix Rousse tunnel reserved for pedestrians, bicycles and buses during its inauguration ceremony in Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
View of the Ensemble du Concert de l'Hostel Dieu choral and light installation by artist Christopher Bauder at the Hotel de Region during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
View of Lost Paradise installation by artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac at the city hall during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
View of Dessine-moi des lumieres installation on the Fresque des Lyonnais building during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights in central Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
People visit the 2nd Croix Rousse tunnel reserved for pedestrians, bicycles and buses during its inauguration ceremony in Lyon, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
