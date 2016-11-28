Fidel Castro: 1926-2016
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro attends the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Former President Jimmy Carter and Cuban President Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem at the baseball stadium "Latinoamericano" in Havana in this May 14, 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez/File Photo
Cuban President Fidel Castro attends a conference on terrorism in Havana's convention centre June 3, 2005. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro holds up the arm of his brother, Cuba's President Raul Castro, during the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
(L-R) Manuel Pineiro, Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, an unidentified girl and Vilma Espin together in Havana in this undated file photo. REUTERS/ Prensa Latina
Pope Benedict XVI meets former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Castro-Cubadebate
Cuba's President Fidel Castro attends a Mercosur trade bloc summit in Cordoba, Argentina, July 21, 2006. REUTERS/David Mercado
Fidel Castro bats during the inauguration game of the Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana in 1963. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez read a copy of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) newspaper "Granma" in Havana June 28, 2011, in this handout picture. The disappearance of 56-year-old Chavez from public view since...more
Cuba's former President Fidel Castro and Vietnam's former President Tran Dai Quang meet in Havana, Cuba November 15, 2016. Alex Castro/Courtesy of Granma
Fidel Castro relaxes in a swimming pool during a visit to Romania, May 28, 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Cuban leader Fidel Castro practices his batting with members of the Cuban national baseball team after taking part in a friendly baseball against Venezuela at Barquisimeto's baseball stadium October 29, 2000. REUTERS/
Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 12, 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Cuba's former President Fidel Castro (R) and Algeria's Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal meet in Havana, Cuba, October 13, 2016. Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate
Cuba's former President Fidel Castro meets with Cheng Hong and her husband Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Havana, Cuba, September 25, 2016. Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Handout via REUTERS
President Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 12, 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro shows a copy of the October 19, 2012 Granma newspaper in Havana October 19, 2012. Castro dismissed reports that he was dead or near death in an article published on Monday in Cuba's state-run press. He accused news...more
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro speaks on a mobile phone at the presentation of his biography "Guerrillero del tiempo" or "Time Warrior" in this picture released by Cuban website Cubadebate in Havana February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of...more
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and former President Jimmy Carter talk during a meeting in Havana March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate
Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator George McGovern, May 1975. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Former South African President Nelson Mandela (L) hugs Cuba's President Fidel Castro during a visit to Mandela's home in Houghton, Johannesburg in this September 2, 2001 file photo. REUTERS/Chris Kotze
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez visits his Cuban counterpart Fidel Castro in Havana August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion-Granma
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona interviews Cuban President Fidel Castro in La Havana October 26, 2005. Maradona interviewed Castro for his weekly television show in Argentina and promised Castro he would be at the front of an anti-Bush march...more
Cuban President Fidel Castro receives, at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe July 16, 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez
Cuban President Fidel Castro and Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona play with a ball during an interview in La Havana, October 26, 2005. Maradona was in Havana to interview Castro for his weekly television show in Argentina, to be aired tonight,...more
China's President Jiang Zemin waves to the press after he was met by Cuba's President Fidel Castro at Havana's Jose Marti airport, April 12, 2001. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Cuba's President Fidel Castro stand side by side during Putin's official welcoming ceremony outside Havana's Palace of the Revolution, December 14, 2000.REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Cuban President Fidel Castro (L) stands with Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien during Chretien's arrival ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution April 27, 1998. REUTERS/
Fidel Castro and PLO leader Yasser Arafat stand together at the airport in Havana during Arafat's first visit to Cuba November 14, 1974. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Cuba's leader Fidel Castro stops to read his watch during Pope John Paul II's arrival ceremony at Jose Marti Airport, January 21, 1998. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz
Cuba's President Fidel Castro and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev exchange documents during a treaty signing ceremony in Havana, April 4, 1989. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Cuban President Fidel Castro is shown blowing the birthday candles on his 70th birthday in Havana, August 13, 1996. REUTERS/Diario Granma
Fidel Castro plays basketball with university students in Krakow, Poland, June 8, 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara attend the 1st National Meeting for Production in Cuba in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro addresses the crowd after the 10 million tons sugar harvest began in Cuba in 1970. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro (R) meets with Reverend W.A.Raifford (2nd-L), chief of the White Birds from the Creek Indians in Havana in this file photo from July 16, 1959. Raifford gave Castro the name Spiheechie Meeko (Big Warrior Chief). REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro attends manoeuvres during the anniversary of his and his fellow revolutionaries arrival on the yacht Granma, November 1976. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro watches Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Romanenko on a television transmission during the Soyuz 38 space mission in Havana, September 1980. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro speaks during a visit to Luanda, Angola in March, 1984. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Fidel Castro shares a laugh with Malcolm X at the Hotel Theresa in New York, October 19, 1960. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Next Slideshows
Revolutionary Fidel
Archive images from Fidel Castro's early years as Cuba's revolutionary leader.
Mourning Castro
Supporters pay tribute to Cuba's revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.
Tearful reunions after escaping Islamic State
Family and friends torn apart by Islamic State and the offensive on Mosul meet as the battle continues.
North Dakota pipeline protest
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.