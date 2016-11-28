Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 28, 2016 | 12:41pm EST

Fidel Castro: 1926-2016

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro attends the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro attends the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2011
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro attends the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
1 / 40
Former President Jimmy Carter and Cuban President Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem at the baseball stadium "Latinoamericano" in Havana in this May 14, 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez/File Photo

Former President Jimmy Carter and Cuban President Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem at the baseball stadium "Latinoamericano" in Havana in this May 14, 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez/File Photo

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Former President Jimmy Carter and Cuban President Fidel Castro listen to the Cuban national anthem at the baseball stadium "Latinoamericano" in Havana in this May 14, 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez/File Photo
Close
2 / 40
Cuban President Fidel Castro attends a conference on terrorism in Havana's convention centre June 3, 2005. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Cuban President Fidel Castro attends a conference on terrorism in Havana's convention centre June 3, 2005. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Cuban President Fidel Castro attends a conference on terrorism in Havana's convention centre June 3, 2005. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
3 / 40
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro holds up the arm of his brother, Cuba's President Raul Castro, during the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro holds up the arm of his brother, Cuba's President Raul Castro, during the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2011
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro holds up the arm of his brother, Cuba's President Raul Castro, during the closing ceremony of the sixth Cuban Communist Party (PCC) congress in Havana April 19, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Close
4 / 40
(L-R) Manuel Pineiro, Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, an unidentified girl and Vilma Espin together in Havana in this undated file photo. REUTERS/ Prensa Latina

(L-R) Manuel Pineiro, Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, an unidentified girl and Vilma Espin together in Havana in this undated file photo. REUTERS/ Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
(L-R) Manuel Pineiro, Fidel Castro, Raul Castro, an unidentified girl and Vilma Espin together in Havana in this undated file photo. REUTERS/ Prensa Latina
Close
5 / 40
Pope Benedict XVI meets former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Castro-Cubadebate

Pope Benedict XVI meets former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Castro-Cubadebate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 28, 2012
Pope Benedict XVI meets former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Castro-Cubadebate
Close
6 / 40
Cuba's President Fidel Castro attends a Mercosur trade bloc summit in Cordoba, Argentina, July 21, 2006. REUTERS/David Mercado

Cuba's President Fidel Castro attends a Mercosur trade bloc summit in Cordoba, Argentina, July 21, 2006. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2006
Cuba's President Fidel Castro attends a Mercosur trade bloc summit in Cordoba, Argentina, July 21, 2006. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
7 / 40
Fidel Castro bats during the inauguration game of the Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana in 1963. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro bats during the inauguration game of the Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana in 1963. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro bats during the inauguration game of the Amateur Baseball Championship in Havana in 1963. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
8 / 40
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez read a copy of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) newspaper "Granma" in Havana June 28, 2011, in this handout picture. The disappearance of 56-year-old Chavez from public view since a June 10 operation has convulsed the volatile and politically polarized South American OPEC member nation of 29 million people. REUTERS/Revolution Studios/Cubadebate

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez read a copy of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) newspaper "Granma" in Havana June 28, 2011, in this handout picture. The disappearance of 56-year-old Chavez from public view since...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2011
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez read a copy of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) newspaper "Granma" in Havana June 28, 2011, in this handout picture. The disappearance of 56-year-old Chavez from public view since a June 10 operation has convulsed the volatile and politically polarized South American OPEC member nation of 29 million people. REUTERS/Revolution Studios/Cubadebate
Close
9 / 40
Cuba's former President Fidel Castro and Vietnam's former President Tran Dai Quang meet in Havana, Cuba November 15, 2016. Alex Castro/Courtesy of Granma

Cuba's former President Fidel Castro and Vietnam's former President Tran Dai Quang meet in Havana, Cuba November 15, 2016. Alex Castro/Courtesy of Granma

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Cuba's former President Fidel Castro and Vietnam's former President Tran Dai Quang meet in Havana, Cuba November 15, 2016. Alex Castro/Courtesy of Granma
Close
10 / 40
Fidel Castro relaxes in a swimming pool during a visit to Romania, May 28, 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro relaxes in a swimming pool during a visit to Romania, May 28, 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro relaxes in a swimming pool during a visit to Romania, May 28, 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
11 / 40
Cuban leader Fidel Castro practices his batting with members of the Cuban national baseball team after taking part in a friendly baseball against Venezuela at Barquisimeto's baseball stadium October 29, 2000. REUTERS/

Cuban leader Fidel Castro practices his batting with members of the Cuban national baseball team after taking part in a friendly baseball against Venezuela at Barquisimeto's baseball stadium October 29, 2000. REUTERS/

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2006
Cuban leader Fidel Castro practices his batting with members of the Cuban national baseball team after taking part in a friendly baseball against Venezuela at Barquisimeto's baseball stadium October 29, 2000. REUTERS/
Close
12 / 40
Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 12, 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 12, 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 12, 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
13 / 40
Cuba's former President Fidel Castro (R) and Algeria's Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal meet in Havana, Cuba, October 13, 2016. Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate

Cuba's former President Fidel Castro (R) and Algeria's Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal meet in Havana, Cuba, October 13, 2016. Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Cuba's former President Fidel Castro (R) and Algeria's Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal meet in Havana, Cuba, October 13, 2016. Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate
Close
14 / 40
Cuba's former President Fidel Castro meets with Cheng Hong and her husband Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Havana, Cuba, September 25, 2016. Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Handout via REUTERS

Cuba's former President Fidel Castro meets with Cheng Hong and her husband Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Havana, Cuba, September 25, 2016. Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Cuba's former President Fidel Castro meets with Cheng Hong and her husband Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Havana, Cuba, September 25, 2016. Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 40
President Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 12, 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

President Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 12, 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
President Fidel Castro addresses the audience as president of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations in New York, October 12, 1979. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
16 / 40
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro shows a copy of the October 19, 2012 Granma newspaper in Havana October 19, 2012. Castro dismissed reports that he was dead or near death in an article published on Monday in Cuba's state-run press. He accused news agencies and enemies of Cuba of spreading "stupidities" about him, particularly a report from a Spanish newspaper that said he had suffered a massive stroke and was in a vegetative state. REUTERS/Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro shows a copy of the October 19, 2012 Granma newspaper in Havana October 19, 2012. Castro dismissed reports that he was dead or near death in an article published on Monday in Cuba's state-run press. He accused news...more

Reuters / Monday, October 22, 2012
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro shows a copy of the October 19, 2012 Granma newspaper in Havana October 19, 2012. Castro dismissed reports that he was dead or near death in an article published on Monday in Cuba's state-run press. He accused news agencies and enemies of Cuba of spreading "stupidities" about him, particularly a report from a Spanish newspaper that said he had suffered a massive stroke and was in a vegetative state. REUTERS/Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate
Close
17 / 40
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro speaks on a mobile phone at the presentation of his biography "Guerrillero del tiempo" or "Time Warrior" in this picture released by Cuban website Cubadebate in Havana February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Roberto Chile

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro speaks on a mobile phone at the presentation of his biography "Guerrillero del tiempo" or "Time Warrior" in this picture released by Cuban website Cubadebate in Havana February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2012
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro speaks on a mobile phone at the presentation of his biography "Guerrillero del tiempo" or "Time Warrior" in this picture released by Cuban website Cubadebate in Havana February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Courtesy of Cubadebate/Roberto Chile
Close
18 / 40
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and former President Jimmy Carter talk during a meeting in Havana March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and former President Jimmy Carter talk during a meeting in Havana March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2011
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and former President Jimmy Carter talk during a meeting in Havana March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Castro/Courtesy of Cubadebate
Close
19 / 40
Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator George McGovern, May 1975. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator George McGovern, May 1975. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro smokes a cigar during interviews with the press in Havana during a visit of U.S. Senator George McGovern, May 1975. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
20 / 40
Former South African President Nelson Mandela (L) hugs Cuba's President Fidel Castro during a visit to Mandela's home in Houghton, Johannesburg in this September 2, 2001 file photo. REUTERS/Chris Kotze

Former South African President Nelson Mandela (L) hugs Cuba's President Fidel Castro during a visit to Mandela's home in Houghton, Johannesburg in this September 2, 2001 file photo. REUTERS/Chris Kotze

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2008
Former South African President Nelson Mandela (L) hugs Cuba's President Fidel Castro during a visit to Mandela's home in Houghton, Johannesburg in this September 2, 2001 file photo. REUTERS/Chris Kotze
Close
21 / 40
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez visits his Cuban counterpart Fidel Castro in Havana August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion-Granma

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez visits his Cuban counterpart Fidel Castro in Havana August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion-Granma

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2006
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez visits his Cuban counterpart Fidel Castro in Havana August 13, 2006. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion-Granma
Close
22 / 40
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona interviews Cuban President Fidel Castro in La Havana October 26, 2005. Maradona interviewed Castro for his weekly television show in Argentina and promised Castro he would be at the front of an anti-Bush march in Argentina. REUTERS/Canal 13

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona interviews Cuban President Fidel Castro in La Havana October 26, 2005. Maradona interviewed Castro for his weekly television show in Argentina and promised Castro he would be at the front of an anti-Bush march...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona interviews Cuban President Fidel Castro in La Havana October 26, 2005. Maradona interviewed Castro for his weekly television show in Argentina and promised Castro he would be at the front of an anti-Bush march in Argentina. REUTERS/Canal 13
Close
23 / 40
Cuban President Fidel Castro receives, at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe July 16, 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez

Cuban President Fidel Castro receives, at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe July 16, 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Cuban President Fidel Castro receives, at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe July 16, 2002. REUTERS/Rafael Perez
Close
24 / 40
Cuban President Fidel Castro and Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona play with a ball during an interview in La Havana, October 26, 2005. Maradona was in Havana to interview Castro for his weekly television show in Argentina, to be aired tonight, and promised President Castro he would be at the front of an anti-Bush march in Argentina next week. REUTERS/Canal 13

Cuban President Fidel Castro and Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona play with a ball during an interview in La Havana, October 26, 2005. Maradona was in Havana to interview Castro for his weekly television show in Argentina, to be aired tonight,...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Cuban President Fidel Castro and Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona play with a ball during an interview in La Havana, October 26, 2005. Maradona was in Havana to interview Castro for his weekly television show in Argentina, to be aired tonight, and promised President Castro he would be at the front of an anti-Bush march in Argentina next week. REUTERS/Canal 13
Close
25 / 40
China's President Jiang Zemin waves to the press after he was met by Cuba's President Fidel Castro at Havana's Jose Marti airport, April 12, 2001. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

China's President Jiang Zemin waves to the press after he was met by Cuba's President Fidel Castro at Havana's Jose Marti airport, April 12, 2001. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2008
China's President Jiang Zemin waves to the press after he was met by Cuba's President Fidel Castro at Havana's Jose Marti airport, April 12, 2001. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Close
26 / 40
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Cuba's President Fidel Castro stand side by side during Putin's official welcoming ceremony outside Havana's Palace of the Revolution, December 14, 2000.REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Cuba's President Fidel Castro stand side by side during Putin's official welcoming ceremony outside Havana's Palace of the Revolution, December 14, 2000.REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2008
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Cuba's President Fidel Castro stand side by side during Putin's official welcoming ceremony outside Havana's Palace of the Revolution, December 14, 2000.REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
27 / 40
Cuban President Fidel Castro (L) stands with Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien during Chretien's arrival ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution April 27, 1998. REUTERS/

Cuban President Fidel Castro (L) stands with Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien during Chretien's arrival ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution April 27, 1998. REUTERS/

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Cuban President Fidel Castro (L) stands with Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien during Chretien's arrival ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution April 27, 1998. REUTERS/
Close
28 / 40
Fidel Castro and PLO leader Yasser Arafat stand together at the airport in Havana during Arafat's first visit to Cuba November 14, 1974. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro and PLO leader Yasser Arafat stand together at the airport in Havana during Arafat's first visit to Cuba November 14, 1974. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro and PLO leader Yasser Arafat stand together at the airport in Havana during Arafat's first visit to Cuba November 14, 1974. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
29 / 40
Cuba's leader Fidel Castro stops to read his watch during Pope John Paul II's arrival ceremony at Jose Marti Airport, January 21, 1998. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz

Cuba's leader Fidel Castro stops to read his watch during Pope John Paul II's arrival ceremony at Jose Marti Airport, January 21, 1998. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2008
Cuba's leader Fidel Castro stops to read his watch during Pope John Paul II's arrival ceremony at Jose Marti Airport, January 21, 1998. REUTERS/Zoraida Diaz
Close
30 / 40
Cuba's President Fidel Castro and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev exchange documents during a treaty signing ceremony in Havana, April 4, 1989. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Cuba's President Fidel Castro and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev exchange documents during a treaty signing ceremony in Havana, April 4, 1989. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Tuesday, February 19, 2008
Cuba's President Fidel Castro and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev exchange documents during a treaty signing ceremony in Havana, April 4, 1989. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
31 / 40
Cuban President Fidel Castro is shown blowing the birthday candles on his 70th birthday in Havana, August 13, 1996. REUTERS/Diario Granma

Cuban President Fidel Castro is shown blowing the birthday candles on his 70th birthday in Havana, August 13, 1996. REUTERS/Diario Granma

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Cuban President Fidel Castro is shown blowing the birthday candles on his 70th birthday in Havana, August 13, 1996. REUTERS/Diario Granma
Close
32 / 40
Fidel Castro plays basketball with university students in Krakow, Poland, June 8, 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro plays basketball with university students in Krakow, Poland, June 8, 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro plays basketball with university students in Krakow, Poland, June 8, 1972. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
33 / 40
Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara attend the 1st National Meeting for Production in Cuba in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara attend the 1st National Meeting for Production in Cuba in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro and Ernesto "Che" Guevara attend the 1st National Meeting for Production in Cuba in this undated file photo. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
34 / 40
Fidel Castro addresses the crowd after the 10 million tons sugar harvest began in Cuba in 1970. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro addresses the crowd after the 10 million tons sugar harvest began in Cuba in 1970. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro addresses the crowd after the 10 million tons sugar harvest began in Cuba in 1970. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
35 / 40
Fidel Castro (R) meets with Reverend W.A.Raifford (2nd-L), chief of the White Birds from the Creek Indians in Havana in this file photo from July 16, 1959. Raifford gave Castro the name Spiheechie Meeko (Big Warrior Chief). REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro (R) meets with Reverend W.A.Raifford (2nd-L), chief of the White Birds from the Creek Indians in Havana in this file photo from July 16, 1959. Raifford gave Castro the name Spiheechie Meeko (Big Warrior Chief). REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro (R) meets with Reverend W.A.Raifford (2nd-L), chief of the White Birds from the Creek Indians in Havana in this file photo from July 16, 1959. Raifford gave Castro the name Spiheechie Meeko (Big Warrior Chief). REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
36 / 40
Fidel Castro attends manoeuvres during the anniversary of his and his fellow revolutionaries arrival on the yacht Granma, November 1976. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro attends manoeuvres during the anniversary of his and his fellow revolutionaries arrival on the yacht Granma, November 1976. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro attends manoeuvres during the anniversary of his and his fellow revolutionaries arrival on the yacht Granma, November 1976. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
37 / 40
Fidel Castro watches Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Romanenko on a television transmission during the Soyuz 38 space mission in Havana, September 1980. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro watches Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Romanenko on a television transmission during the Soyuz 38 space mission in Havana, September 1980. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro watches Cuban cosmonaut Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Romanenko on a television transmission during the Soyuz 38 space mission in Havana, September 1980. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
38 / 40
Fidel Castro speaks during a visit to Luanda, Angola in March, 1984. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro speaks during a visit to Luanda, Angola in March, 1984. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro speaks during a visit to Luanda, Angola in March, 1984. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
39 / 40
Fidel Castro shares a laugh with Malcolm X at the Hotel Theresa in New York, October 19, 1960. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Fidel Castro shares a laugh with Malcolm X at the Hotel Theresa in New York, October 19, 1960. REUTERS/Prensa Latina

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2006
Fidel Castro shares a laugh with Malcolm X at the Hotel Theresa in New York, October 19, 1960. REUTERS/Prensa Latina
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Revolutionary Fidel

Revolutionary Fidel

Next Slideshows

Revolutionary Fidel

Revolutionary Fidel

Archive images from Fidel Castro's early years as Cuba's revolutionary leader.

Nov 28 2016
Mourning Castro

Mourning Castro

Supporters pay tribute to Cuba's revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Nov 28 2016
Tearful reunions after escaping Islamic State

Tearful reunions after escaping Islamic State

Family and friends torn apart by Islamic State and the offensive on Mosul meet as the battle continues.

Nov 28 2016
North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...

Nov 28 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast