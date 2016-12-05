Fidel Castro's ashes travel across Cuba
A plaque with the name of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro is seen on a granite boulder where Castro's ashes were encased at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, in Santiago de Cuba. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A man carries an image of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro at a tribute to Castro in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuba's President Raul Castro salutes after placing the box containing the ashes of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro into a boulder at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, in Santiago de Cuba. REUTERS/ACN/Marcelino Vazquez/via REUTERS
A soldier stands as he guards the cortege carrying Cuba's former President Fidel Castro's ashes to a cemetery in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People react as the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro passes them in Las Tunas, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People line a road to watch as the caravan carrying Cuba's late President Fidel Castro's ashes passes through Las Tunas, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People react after the caravan carrying the ashes of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro passed through Las Tunas, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Cuban soldiers rest after participating in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People line a road to watch as the caravan carrying Cuba's late President Fidel Castro's ashes passes through Las Tunas, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People lining a road cheer while watching the caravan carrying Cuba's late President Fidel Castro's ashes as it passes by in Camaguey, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People line a road watching the caravan carrying Cuba's late President Fidel Castro's ashes as it passes by in Camaguey, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Children await the arrival of the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Guaimaro, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People hold posters while awaiting the arrival of the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Las Tunas, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People await the arrival of the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Las Tunas, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People await the arrival of the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Camaguey, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
People await on their balconies the arrival of the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Guaimaro, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A student holds an image of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro while awaiting the caravan carrying Castro's ashes in Camaguey, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Soldiers take position along a highway as they wait for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass during a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santago, in Cardenas, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A military vehicle transports the ashes of Fidel Castro at the start of a three-day journey to the eastern city of Santiago. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman awaits the arrival of the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Guaimaro, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A miniature replica of the Granma yacht carries figures of Fidel and Raul Castro, as people await the arrival of the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Guaimaro, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People line a road as they await the caravan carrying Fidel Castro's ashes in El Maja, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Children stand along a street while waiting for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass in Cardenas, Cuba. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
People wait to see a military vehicle transport the ashes of Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Guillermo Enrique Cadiz, 82, who fought with Fidel Castro in the Sierra Maestra, watches as Castro's ashes pass him in Jovellanos, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People are transported to greet the caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro in Colon, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Jose Ramos, 69, holds an image of Fidel Castro as he awaits the caravan carrying Castro's ashes in Colon, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A police car sits in front of a movie theatre with a marquee reading "Thanks Fidel" as Fidel Castro's ashes are driven through the country in a caravan, in Santa Clara, Cuba. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
The box containing the ashes of Fidel Castro is carried to a military vehicle at the start of a three-day journey in Havana, Cuba. AIN/Abel Padron Padilla/via REUTERS
Dalia Soto del Valle (2nd L), widow of Fidel Castro, family members and fellow revolutionaries watch as a box with Castro's ashes is carried to a military vehicle in Havana, Cuba. ACN/Abel Padron Padilla/via REUTERS
People watch a military vehicle transport the ashes of Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Military vehicles transporting the ashes of Fidel Castro pass along the Malecon seawall in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student stands next to a road as he awaits the caravan in El Maja, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Soldiers take position along a highway as they wait for the ashes of Fidel Castro to pass in Cardenas, Cuba. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The caravan carrying the ashes of Fidel Castro passes along a street in Colon, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Schoolchildren wait on a roadside for the military vehicles transporting the ashes of Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
