Fields of flowers
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Children place the last petals to a portrait of painter Vincent Van Gogh done with flowers at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, displays millions...more
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A windmill is seen behind tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tulips are seen at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman takes a photo of a flower field at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 20145. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Next Slideshows
Spring has sprung
People enjoy spring weather after a long winter.
Cherry blossoms at the Capitol
Cherry Blossoms bloom in Washington DC commemorating Japan's 1912 gift of cherry trees to the capital.
Last house standing
China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.
Rise of the machines
A look at the new generation of robot technology during the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.