Pictures | Wed Apr 15, 2015 | 1:10pm EDT

Fields of flowers

An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Children place the last petals to a portrait of painter Vincent Van Gogh done with flowers at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, displays millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A windmill is seen behind tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Tulips are seen at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A woman takes a photo of a flower field at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 20145. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
