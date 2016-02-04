Edition:
Fiery pension protests in Greece

Riot police react to petrol bombs thrown by masked youths in Syntagma Square during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A masked demonstrator throws a petrol bombs to riot police in Syntagma Square, during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A riot policeman pauses during clashes with masked youths following protests in a 24-hour general strike by worker's unions against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A fireman calls for reinforcements to extinguish a burning car set ablaze by masked protesters during clashes following protests in a 24-hour general strike by worker's unions against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A masked demonstrator sets off a fire extinguisher during clashes with riot police in Syntagma Square, during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Masked demonstrators clash with riot police in Syntagma Square during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Riot police react to petrol bombs thrown by masked youths in Syntagma Square during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Riot police react to petrol bombs thrown by masked youths in Syntagma Square during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Protesters from the Communist-affiliated trade union PAME march during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Prosthetics are placed in front of the Labour Ministry by disabled Greeks during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016. The banner reads, "Movement for emancipation of people with special needs".

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A fireman calls for reinforcements to extinguish a burning car set ablaze by masked protesters during clashes following protests in a 24-hour general strike by worker's unions against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A man makes his way through the empty check-in area of the Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, as flight controllers hold a work stoppage during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Petrol bombs thrown by demonstrators explode near riot police officers in Syntagma Square, during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Riot policeman protects the Bank of Greece building during clashes following protests in a 24-hour general strike by worker's unions against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Riot policemen form a line during a 24-hour general strike by worker's unions against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Riot policemen protect a bank damaged by masked protesters during a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
Protesters walk amid tear gas smoke during clashes marking a 24-hour general strike against planned pension reforms in Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A fireman tries to extinguish a burning car set ablaze by masked protesters during clashes following protests in a 24-hour general strike by worker's unions against planned pension reforms in central Athens, Greece, February 4, 2016.

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
