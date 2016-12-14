Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 13, 2016 | 9:50pm EST

Fiery protests in Brazil

A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil....more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A man lights up his cigarette with the flames of a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
1 / 20
Anti-government demonstrators launch a flare towards the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Anti-government demonstrators launch a flare towards the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators launch a flare towards the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
2 / 20
A riot-policeman fires pepper spray against a demonstrator during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A riot-policeman fires pepper spray against a demonstrator during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A riot-policeman fires pepper spray against a demonstrator during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
3 / 20
Riot policemen stand next to a barricade burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Riot policemen stand next to a barricade burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Riot policemen stand next to a barricade burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
4 / 20
Anti-government demonstrators through objects in the main entrance of the building of Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Anti-government demonstrators through objects in the main entrance of the building of Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators through objects in the main entrance of the building of Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
5 / 20
People observe a bus burned by anti-government demonstraters during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

People observe a bus burned by anti-government demonstraters during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
People observe a bus burned by anti-government demonstraters during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
6 / 20
Anti-government demonstrators clashing with riot-policemen, take cover behind police barriers during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Anti-government demonstrators clashing with riot-policemen, take cover behind police barriers during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil....more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators clashing with riot-policemen, take cover behind police barriers during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
7 / 20
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
8 / 20
An anti-government demonstrator kicks the gate of the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

An anti-government demonstrator kicks the gate of the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
An anti-government demonstrator kicks the gate of the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
9 / 20
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
10 / 20
A demonstrator dressed as Santa claus walks next to a barricade burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

A demonstrator dressed as Santa claus walks next to a barricade burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A demonstrator dressed as Santa claus walks next to a barricade burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Close
11 / 20
A man observes a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A man observes a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
A man observes a bus burned by anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
12 / 20
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machadoe

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machadoe

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machadoe
Close
13 / 20
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
14 / 20
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators clash with riot-policemen during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
15 / 20
Anti-government demonstrators protest in front of the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Anti-government demonstrators protest in front of the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators protest in front of the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
16 / 20
Anti-government demonstrators protest in front of the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Anti-government demonstrators protest in front of the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators protest in front of the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
17 / 20
Anti-government demonstrators launch a flare towards the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Anti-government demonstrators launch a flare towards the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators launch a flare towards the Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
18 / 20
An anti-government demonstrator pushes the gate of Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

An anti-government demonstrator pushes the gate of Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
An anti-government demonstrator pushes the gate of Sao Paulo Industry Federation (FIESP) building during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
19 / 20
People observe a bus burned by anti-government demonstraters during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

People observe a bus burned by anti-government demonstraters during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Tuesday, December 13, 2016
People observe a bus burned by anti-government demonstraters during a protest against the constitutional amendment PEC 55, which limits public spending, in front of Brazil's National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Christmas at the White House

Christmas at the White House

Next Slideshows

Christmas at the White House

Christmas at the White House

The White House Christmas decor this holiday season.

Dec 13 2016
Fleeing deeper into rebel-held Aleppo

Fleeing deeper into rebel-held Aleppo

People flee deeper into rebel-held Aleppo as government forces backed by Russia close in on the divided Syrian city.

Dec 13 2016
Tokyo Comic Con

Tokyo Comic Con

Highlights from Tokyo Comic Con.

Dec 02 2016
Lighting the National Christmas Tree

Lighting the National Christmas Tree

President Obama lights the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington.

Dec 02 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast