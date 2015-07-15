Edition:
United States
Fiery protests in Greece

Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. Greek anti-establishment protesters threw dozens of petrol bombs at police in front of parliament on Wednesday ahead of a key vote on a bailout deal, in some of the most serious violence in over two years. Police responded with tear gas, sending hundreds of people fleeing in central Syntagma Square. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A protester bleeds as he is arrested by riot police following clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Masked anti-establishment youths and anti-austerity protesters face riot police during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Riot policemen stand guard in front of the Greek Parliament during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Riot police stand amongst the flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Anti-austerity protesters lift a Greek flag in front of the Greek Parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. The slogan on the flag reads "Greece I love you". REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A masked youth hurls a projectile at riot police during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Riot police stand amongst the flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Anti-Euro protesters march through the streets during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A masked youth hurls a petrol bomb to riot police during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Riot police take cover from projectiles thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Riot police stand amongst the flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-austerity demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Anti-Euro protesters march through the streets during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

A riot policeman runs past flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

An anti-austerity protester sits in front of the monument of the Unknown Soldier by riot policemen guarding the parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A black clad protester is arrested by riot police following clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Riot policemen stand guard in front of the Greek Parliament before clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A masked youth hurls a petrol bomb to riot police during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Riot police stand amongst the flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Anti-Euro protesters march through the streets during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Riot police stand amongst the flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Greek Presidential guards conduct their ceremonial march past a banner held by protesters during an anti-austerity rally organized by the country's biggest public sector union ADEDY in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

