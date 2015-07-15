Fiery protests in Greece
Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. Greek anti-establishment protesters threw dozens of petrol bombs at police in front of parliament on Wednesday ahead of a key vote on a bailout deal,...more
A protester bleeds as he is arrested by riot police following clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Masked anti-establishment youths and anti-austerity protesters face riot police during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot policemen stand guard in front of the Greek Parliament during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police stand amongst the flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Anti-austerity protesters lift a Greek flag in front of the Greek Parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. The slogan on the flag reads "Greece I love you". REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A masked youth hurls a projectile at riot police during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police stand amongst the flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-Euro protesters march through the streets during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A masked youth hurls a petrol bomb to riot police during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police take cover from projectiles thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Riot police stand amongst the flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-austerity demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-Euro protesters march through the streets during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A riot policeman runs past flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
An anti-austerity protester sits in front of the monument of the Unknown Soldier by riot policemen guarding the parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A black clad protester is arrested by riot police following clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot policemen stand guard in front of the Greek Parliament before clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A masked youth hurls a petrol bomb to riot police during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police stand amongst the flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-Euro protesters march through the streets during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Riot police stand amongst the flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Greek Presidential guards conduct their ceremonial march past a banner held by protesters during an anti-austerity rally organized by the country's biggest public sector union ADEDY in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Marseille from above
Aerial images of the French port city of Marseille.
All eyes on Tsipras
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras battles to win lawmakers' approval for a bailout deal to keep Greece in the euro.
Iran celebrates nuclear deal
Iranians celebrate in the streets of Tehran following a nuclear deal with major powers.
Power of solar
Cars, boats and bikes are not the only objects that run on solar power.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.