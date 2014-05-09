Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 9, 2014 | 7:20pm EDT

FIFA rankings

<p>1: Spain top the latest FIFA world rankings with 1460 points. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

1: Spain top the latest FIFA world rankings with 1460 points. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, May 09, 2014

1: Spain top the latest FIFA world rankings with 1460 points. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
1 / 20
<p>2: Germany is second with 1340 points. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

2: Germany is second with 1340 points. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Friday, May 09, 2014

2: Germany is second with 1340 points. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
2 / 20
<p>3: Portugal is third with 1245 points. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

3: Portugal is third with 1245 points. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Friday, May 09, 2014

3: Portugal is third with 1245 points. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
3 / 20
<p>4: Brazil - 1210 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

4: Brazil - 1210 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, May 09, 2014

4: Brazil - 1210 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
4 / 20
<p>5: Colombia - 1186 points. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez</p>

5: Colombia - 1186 points. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Friday, May 09, 2014

5: Colombia - 1186 points. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
5 / 20
<p>6: Uruguay - 1181 points. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa</p>

6: Uruguay - 1181 points. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa

Friday, May 09, 2014

6: Uruguay - 1181 points. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa

Close
6 / 20
<p>7: Argentina - 1178 points. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

7: Argentina - 1178 points. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, May 09, 2014

7: Argentina - 1178 points. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
7 / 20
<p>8: Switzerland - 1161 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

8: Switzerland - 1161 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, May 09, 2014

8: Switzerland - 1161 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
8 / 20
<p>9: Italy - 1115 points. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

9: Italy - 1115 points. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Friday, May 09, 2014

9: Italy - 1115 points. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
9 / 20
<p>10: Greece - 1082 points. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

10: Greece - 1082 points. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Friday, May 09, 2014

10: Greece - 1082 points. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
10 / 20
<p>11: England - 1043 points. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

11: England - 1043 points. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Friday, May 09, 2014

11: England - 1043 points. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
11 / 20
<p>12: Belgium - 1039 points. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

12: Belgium - 1039 points. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Friday, May 09, 2014

12: Belgium - 1039 points. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
12 / 20
<p>13: Chile - 1037 points. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

13: Chile - 1037 points. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Friday, May 09, 2014

13: Chile - 1037 points. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Close
13 / 20
<p>14: USA - 1015 points. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

14: USA - 1015 points. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, May 09, 2014

14: USA - 1015 points. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 20
<p>15: Netherlands - 967 points. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

15: Netherlands - 967 points. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Friday, May 09, 2014

15: Netherlands - 967 points. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
15 / 20
<p>16: France - 935 points. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

16: France - 935 points. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, May 09, 2014

16: France - 935 points. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
16 / 20
<p>17: Ukraine - 913 points. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

17: Ukraine - 913 points. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Friday, May 09, 2014

17: Ukraine - 913 points. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
17 / 20
<p>18: Russia - 903 points. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

18: Russia - 903 points. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, May 09, 2014

18: Russia - 903 points. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close
18 / 20
<p>19: Mexico - 877 points. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps</p>

19: Mexico - 877 points. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Friday, May 09, 2014

19: Mexico - 877 points. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

Close
19 / 20
<p>20: Croatia - 871 points. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson</p>

20: Croatia - 871 points. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Friday, May 09, 2014

20: Croatia - 871 points. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The beautiful game

The beautiful game

Next Slideshows

The beautiful game

The beautiful game

A celebration of soccer's next generation.

May 09 2014
Storming the field

Storming the field

When fans run onto the sports field.

May 05 2014
World Extreme Games

World Extreme Games

Athletes from around the world compete in Shanghai in events like skateboarding, wall climbing and freestyle motocross.

May 02 2014
Bubba Watson wins Masters

Bubba Watson wins Masters

Bubba Watson wins his second Masters in three years.

Apr 13 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast