FIFA under fire
FIFA President Sepp Blatter speaks with UEFA President Michel Platini at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures after he was re-elected at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) shakes hands with Prince Ali bin Al Hussein of Jordan at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
FIFA staff empty ballot boxes after the first round of the election to decide the organization's presidency at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
FIFA President Sepp Blatter waves after his speech before the election process at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Prince Ali bin Al Hussein of Jordan (C) walks after making an announcement at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Participants attend the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
FBI agents bring out boxes after an operation inside the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) offices in Miami Beach, Florida May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Javier Galeano
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch walks by display panels during a news conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn, New York May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Trinidad and Tobago's former National Security Minister and former FIFA Vice President, Jack Warner, gestures after leaving the offices of the Sunshine Newspaper which he owns, in Arouca, East Trinidad, May 27, 2015. One of the seven indicted, Jack...more
FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives for the opening ceremony of the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Activists from advocacy group Avaaz demonstrate near the Hallenstadion, where the 65th FIFA Congress will take place, in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. Avaaz called for the resignation of FIFA President Sepp Blatter and on Qatar to end slave...more
A combination photo shows eight of the nine football officials indicted for corruption charges in these file photos. From L-R: (top row) then President of the Brazilian Football Confederation Jose Maria Marin, President of the Venezuelan Football...more
A car enters the state prison in Port-of-Spain May 27, 2015. Trinidad and Tobago's former FIFA Vice President, Jack Warner, was being held at the prison overnight. Warner said in a statement that he was innocent of any charges. He surrendered to the...more
UEFA President Michel Platini addresses a news conference after a UEFA meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. A majority of UEFA's member associations will vote for Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein to succeed Sepp Blatter as the next FIFA...more
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (2nd L) greets a delegate after the opening ceremony of the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. Blatter, making his first public appearance since Wednesday's extraordinary events which critics said...more
FIFA President Sepp Blatter, Linda Barras (L) and Swiss sport minister Ueli Maurer (R) arrive for the opening ceremony of the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A police van drives past the Baur au Lac hotel in Zurich, Switzerland, May 27, 2015. The arrested FIFA officials appeared to have walked into a trap set by U.S. and Swiss authorities. The arrests were made at dawn at a plush Zurich hotel, the Baur au...more
Miami Beach police officers stand outside the headquarters of CONCACAF, the soccer federation that governs North America, Central America and the Caribbean, after it was raided by FBI agents in Miami Beach, Florida May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gaston De...more
Former Brazil striker and current senator, Romario reacts during a session at the Brazilian Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil May 27, 2015. Romario collected signatures of 43 senators to open a Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate...more
FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves the stage after making a speech during the opening ceremony of the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch points during a news conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn, New York May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Walter De Gregorio, FIFA Director of Communications and Public Affairs listens during a news conference at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, May 27, 2015. At a news conference in Zurich, Walter De Gregorio said a criminal investigation into...more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks with journalists during a news conference in Mexico City, May 27, 2015. Rousseff called for all soccer tournaments and activities to be investigated after U.S. and Swiss authorities announced separate...more
FIFA President Sepp Blatter makes a speech during the opening ceremony of the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Security guards stand at the entrance of the headquarters of Traffic Sports in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 27, 2015. Jose Hawilla, owner of the Traffic Group, a sports marketing firm, plead guilty after being indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice....more
Traditional Swiss yodellers perform during the opening ceremony of the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Jerome Valcke (R), Secretary General of the FIFA congratulates FIFA President Sepp Blatter after he was re-elected at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. Sepp Blatter has been re-elected as FIFA president for a fifth term...more
FIFA staff empty ballot boxes after the first round of the election to decide the organisation's presidency at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
