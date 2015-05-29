Edition:
Pictures | Fri May 29, 2015

FIFA under fire

FIFA President Sepp Blatter speaks with UEFA President Michel Platini at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
FIFA President Sepp Blatter gestures after he was re-elected at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) shakes hands with Prince Ali bin Al Hussein of Jordan at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
FIFA staff empty ballot boxes after the first round of the election to decide the organization's presidency at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
FIFA President Sepp Blatter waves after his speech before the election process at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Prince Ali bin Al Hussein of Jordan (C) walks after making an announcement at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
Participants attend the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
FBI agents bring out boxes after an operation inside the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) offices in Miami Beach, Florida May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch walks by display panels during a news conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn, New York May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Trinidad and Tobago's former National Security Minister and former FIFA Vice President, Jack Warner, gestures after leaving the offices of the Sunshine Newspaper which he owns, in Arouca, East Trinidad, May 27, 2015. One of the seven indicted, Jack Warner solicited $10 million in bribes from the South African government to host the 2010 World Cup, the Justice Department said. Warner issued a statement saying he is innocent of any charges. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives for the opening ceremony of the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Activists from advocacy group Avaaz demonstrate near the Hallenstadion, where the 65th FIFA Congress will take place, in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. Avaaz called for the resignation of FIFA President Sepp Blatter and on Qatar to end slave labor in the construction of the stadiums for the 2022 World Cup. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A combination photo shows eight of the nine football officials indicted for corruption charges in these file photos. From L-R: (top row) then President of the Brazilian Football Confederation Jose Maria Marin, President of the Venezuelan Football Federation Rafael Esquivel, President of Costa Rica�s Football Federation Eduardo Li, then President of South American Football Confederation CONMEBOL Nicolas Leoz, (bottom row) then President of the Nicaraguan Football Federation Julio Rocha, then Acting President of CONMEBOL Eugenio Figueredo, then FIFA Executive member Jack Warner, and President of Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football CONCACAF Jeffery Webb. Seven of the most powerful figures in global soccer faced extradition to the United States on corruption charges after being arrested on May 27 in Switzerland, where authorities also announced a criminal investigation into the awarding of the next two World Cups. The U.S. Department of Justice named those arrested in its case as: Webb, Li, Rocha, Costas Takkas, Figueredo, Esquivel and Marin. U.S. authorities said nine football officials, including Warner and Leoz, and five sports media and promotions executives faced corruption charges involving more than $150 million in bribes. REUTERS/Staff/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A car enters the state prison in Port-of-Spain May 27, 2015. Trinidad and Tobago's former FIFA Vice President, Jack Warner, was being held at the prison overnight. Warner said in a statement that he was innocent of any charges. He surrendered to the police mid-afternoon in Port of Spain, made an initial court appearance on 12 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering and was granted TT$2.5 million ($400,000) bail. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
UEFA President Michel Platini addresses a news conference after a UEFA meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. A majority of UEFA's member associations will vote for Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein to succeed Sepp Blatter as the next FIFA president, UEFA President Michel Platini said on Thursday. Platini said he had told Blatter to go but the 79-year-old had refused. "I said, I'm asking you to leave, FIFA's image is terrible. He said that he couldn't leave all of a sudden," Platini told a news conference. "I'm saying this with sadness and tears in my eyes, but there have been too many scandals, FIFA doesn't deserve to be treated that way." REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
FIFA President Sepp Blatter (2nd L) greets a delegate after the opening ceremony of the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. Blatter, making his first public appearance since Wednesday's extraordinary events which critics said marked a new low for his federation, said there was no room "for corruption of any kind". REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
FIFA President Sepp Blatter, Linda Barras (L) and Swiss sport minister Ueli Maurer (R) arrive for the opening ceremony of the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A police van drives past the Baur au Lac hotel in Zurich, Switzerland, May 27, 2015. The arrested FIFA officials appeared to have walked into a trap set by U.S. and Swiss authorities. The arrests were made at dawn at a plush Zurich hotel, the Baur au Lac, where officials are staying before the vote. Suites at the hotel cost up to $4,000 (2,606 pounds) a night. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Miami Beach police officers stand outside the headquarters of CONCACAF, the soccer federation that governs North America, Central America and the Caribbean, after it was raided by FBI agents in Miami Beach, Florida May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Former Brazil striker and current senator, Romario reacts during a session at the Brazilian Federal Senate in Brasilia, Brazil May 27, 2015. Romario collected signatures of 43 senators to open a Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate allegations of corruption in the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) at the Brazilian Federal Senate, after its former President Jose Maria Marin was arrested in Swiss, local media reported. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves the stage after making a speech during the opening ceremony of the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch points during a news conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn, New York May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Walter De Gregorio, FIFA Director of Communications and Public Affairs listens during a news conference at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, May 27, 2015. At a news conference in Zurich, Walter De Gregorio said a criminal investigation into FIFA's awarding of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups was unrelated to the looming leadership vote. "It is certainly a difficult moment for us," De Gregorio said. "It is a hard time for us. But this is good for FIFA. It confirms that we are on the right track." REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks with journalists during a news conference in Mexico City, May 27, 2015. Rousseff called for all soccer tournaments and activities to be investigated after U.S. and Swiss authorities announced separate inquiries into the activities of the game's powerful governing body, FIFA. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
FIFA President Sepp Blatter makes a speech during the opening ceremony of the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Security guards stand at the entrance of the headquarters of Traffic Sports in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 27, 2015. Jose Hawilla, owner of the Traffic Group, a sports marketing firm, plead guilty after being indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Traditional Swiss yodellers perform during the opening ceremony of the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Jerome Valcke (R), Secretary General of the FIFA congratulates FIFA President Sepp Blatter after he was re-elected at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. Sepp Blatter has been re-elected as FIFA president for a fifth term after Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein conceded defeat at the Congress of world football's governing body on Friday. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
FIFA staff empty ballot boxes after the first round of the election to decide the organisation's presidency at the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
