FIFA's new president

Newly elected FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures next to UEFA Vice-President Angel Maria Villar Llona (L) during the Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016.REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Prince Ali Al Hussein of Jordan (back) congratulates newly elected FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Newly elected FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrrives for a news conference during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Lina Al Achkar Infantino kisses her husband, newly elected FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Newly elected FIFA President Gianni Infantino acknowledges applause during the Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FIFA presidential candidate Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa of Bahrain (L) congratulates newly elected FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Officials empty a ballot box after the 2nd round of the FIFA Presidential election during the Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Officials count the votes during the first ballot of the FIFA Presidential election during the Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Kuwait's member of the FIFA executive committee Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah (C) shakes hand with acting President Issa Hayatou (R) and FIFA executive committee member Constant Omari during the Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. C REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FIFA presidential candidate Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa of Bahrain (C) reacts after the first ballot votre during the Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Domenico Scala, Chairman of the FIFA's Audit and Compliance Committee, reacts during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

An unidentified delegate of Guinea rests during the FIFA presidential vote during the Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

An unidentified delegate casts his vote for a presidential candidate during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

An unidentified delegate casts his vote for a presidential candidate during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FIFA presidential candidate Gianni Infantino of Italy and Switzerland makes a speech during the Extraordinary Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

FIFA presidential candidate Tokyo Sexwale of South Africa makes a speech during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FIFA presidential candidate Jerome Champagne of France makes a speech during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

FIFA executive committee member Wolfgang Niersbach walks out of the stage during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali Al Hussein of Jordan (R) stands next to other candidate Gianni Infantino of Italy and Switzerland during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FIFA presidential candidate Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa of Bahrain (L) talks with FIFA's acting secretary general Markus Kattner during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Acting FIFA president Issa Hayatou listens to acting secretary general Markus Kattner as he reads the status during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Overview of the Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

