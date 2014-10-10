Ondraya Frick from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) demonstrates how to properly apply tape to gloves for U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against...more

Ondraya Frick from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) demonstrates how to properly apply tape to gloves for U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

