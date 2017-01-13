'Fight for $15' protest Trump's labor secretary nominee
Customers try and eat their lunch as protesters take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor inside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los...more
Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor inside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Protesters leave a Carl's Jr. restaurant as they take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demonstrators protest the nomination of Chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants, Andy Puzder, as Secretary of Labor in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Local fast food workers take part in a nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los...more
Local fast food workers take part in a nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los...more
Demonstrators protest the nomination of Chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants, Andy Puzder, as Secretary of Labor in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Local fast food workers take part in a nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los...more
Protesters enter a Carl's Jr. restaurant as they demonstrate against President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike...more
Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor inside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los...more
New York City Council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito joins demonstrators to protest the nomination of Chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants, Andy Puzder, as Secretary of Labor in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
