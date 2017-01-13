Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 12, 2017 | 9:15pm EST

'Fight for $15' protest Trump's labor secretary nominee

Customers try and eat their lunch as protesters take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor inside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Customers try and eat their lunch as protesters take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor inside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Customers try and eat their lunch as protesters take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor inside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 13
Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 13
Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor inside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor inside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor inside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 13
Protesters leave a Carl's Jr. restaurant as they take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Protesters leave a Carl's Jr. restaurant as they take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Protesters leave a Carl's Jr. restaurant as they take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor during a demonstration in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 13
Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 13
Demonstrators protest the nomination of Chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants, Andy Puzder, as Secretary of Labor in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators protest the nomination of Chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants, Andy Puzder, as Secretary of Labor in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Demonstrators protest the nomination of Chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants, Andy Puzder, as Secretary of Labor in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 13
Local fast food workers take part in a nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Local fast food workers take part in a nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Local fast food workers take part in a nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 13
Local fast food workers take part in a nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Local fast food workers take part in a nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Local fast food workers take part in a nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 13
Demonstrators protest the nomination of Chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants, Andy Puzder, as Secretary of Labor in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators protest the nomination of Chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants, Andy Puzder, as Secretary of Labor in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Demonstrators protest the nomination of Chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants, Andy Puzder, as Secretary of Labor in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 13
Local fast food workers take part in a nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Local fast food workers take part in a nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Local fast food workers take part in a nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor outside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 13
Protesters enter a Carl's Jr. restaurant as they demonstrate against President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Protesters enter a Carl's Jr. restaurant as they demonstrate against President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Protesters enter a Carl's Jr. restaurant as they demonstrate against President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 13
Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor inside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor inside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
Local fast food workers take part in nationwide protests to denounce President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Andy Puzder, a restaurant mogul who owns Carl's Jr. and other chains, as Secretary of Labor inside a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 13
New York City Council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito joins demonstrators to protest the nomination of Chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants, Andy Puzder, as Secretary of Labor in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York City Council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito joins demonstrators to protest the nomination of Chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants, Andy Puzder, as Secretary of Labor in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
New York City Council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito joins demonstrators to protest the nomination of Chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants, Andy Puzder, as Secretary of Labor in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Joe Biden's time as vice president

Joe Biden's time as vice president

Next Slideshows

Joe Biden's time as vice president

Joe Biden's time as vice president

Looking back at Joe Biden over his eight years as vice president of the United States.

Jan 12 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jan 12 2017
Demining Syria

Demining Syria

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army collect improvised explosives that were planted by Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of...

Jan 12 2017
Trump's first news conference as president-elect

Trump's first news conference as president-elect

President-elect Donald Trump holds his first news conference since July 2016 to answer questions from the press.

Jan 11 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast