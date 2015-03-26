Fight for a historic Syrian town
Free Syrian Army fighters fire shells towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province, March 21, 2015. Rebels seized the historic town in southern Syria from the government, a group monitoring the war said....more
Rebel fighters walk inside the second century Roman amphitheater in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. Bosra's historic sites include an ancient citadel built around a 2nd century...more
A building fortified with sandbags that was used by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is pictured in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam...more
Rebel fighters distribute sweets in celebration in front Bosra's ancient citadel in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A rebel fighter rides a motorbike along a street in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Rebel fighters walk inside a 2nd century Roman amphitheater in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A man prays in Al-Omari Mosque, which is one of the oldest surviving mosques in Islamic history, in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
People celebrate in front of Bosra's ancient citadel in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A damaged mosque is pictured in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A general view shows the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after rebel fighters took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare shells to be fired towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province, March 21, 2015 . REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Rebel fighters walk along a street in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Rebel fighters pose in front Bosra's ancient citadel in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Rebel fighters gesture while standing on top of Bosra's ancient citadel in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A rebel fighter stands in front of Bosra's government hospital in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Rebel fighters walk inside a 2nd century Roman amphitheater in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Residents walk in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A view of the ruins of a historic cathedral of Bosra in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Residents walk in front of the Monastery of Christian monk Bahira, also a Byzantine church in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A damaged street is pictured in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
A general view of the Mobrak Naqa historic mosque in Bosra Al-Sham, Daraa province January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad
Next Slideshows
Yemen edges toward civil war
Yemen's top factions are squaring off for battle after months of skirmishes in what may become all-out war.
Suicide attack in Kabul
A suicide bombing strikes close to the presidential palace in the heart of the Afghan capital.
Libya's migrant exodus
Italy seeks help from Egypt and Tunisia in solving a deepening immigration crisis made worse by the turmoil in Libya.
Mourning Singapore's founding father
Singaporeans line up to pay their last respects to former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, who lays in state.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.