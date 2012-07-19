Edition:
Thu Jul 19, 2012

Fighter jets over Belgium

<p>A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

<p>The pilot of a Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft waves as he flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

<p>A Belgian Air Force Alpha Jet light attack aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>A Belgian Air Force C-130 cargo plane flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

<p>A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

<p>Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircrafts fly over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

<p>A Belgian Air Force Alpha Jet light attack aircraft flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

<p>Belgian Air Force F16 fighter aircrafts fly over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

<p>A Belgian Air Force C-130 cargo plane flies over Belgium during a rehearsal for the country's National Day traditional military parade, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman </p>

