Fighting Al Qaeda in Yemen
A police trooper checks a van at the entrance of Sanaa International Airport August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A foreign woman walks to the departure lounge at Sanaa International Airport August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A suspected al Qaeda militant reacts from behind bars as his verdict is being pronounced at the state security court of appeals in Sanaa March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A suspected al Qaeda militant holds his head as he stands with co-defendants behind bars at the state security court of appeals in Sanaa March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police trooper holds a machine gun mounted on a police truck as he secures the vicinity around a state security court during the trials of al-Qaeda suspects in Sanaa March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather near the wreckage of a car destroyed by a U.S. drone air strike that targeted suspected al Qaeda militants in August 2012, in the al-Qatn district of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled...more
Boys gather near a building damaged last year by a U.S. drone air strike targeting suspected al Qaeda militants in Azan of the southeastern Yemeni province of Shabwa February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The body of one of the victims of a suicide bombing attack outside a police academy lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Sanaa July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
The blood and remains of victims are seen are the site of a suicide bombing outside the police academy in Sanaa July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Pro-army tribesmen climb a military vehicle to join members of Yemen's elite Republican Guard for a group photo as they secure a road leading to Lawdar town in the southern province of Abyan June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An army soldier stands near a building destroyed during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Explosives seized from positions of al Qaeda-linked militants are detonated by the army in the southern Yemeni province of Abyan June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry/Handout
Army soldiers run as they advance towards Shaqra town of the southern Yemeni province of Abyan after they forced al Qaeda-linked militants out of it, June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry/Handout
An army tank drives on a road near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Yemeni army soldiers take up positions while fighting al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni town of Shaqra June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry/Handout
An army soldier flees for cover at the frontline of fighting with al Qaeda-linked militants near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry/Handout
Yemen's Defence Minister, Major General Muhammad Nasir Ahmad, (2nd R) inspects a vehicle of al Qaeda-linked militants destroyed by the army during clashes in the southern province of Abyan June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry/Handout more
Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards of al Qaeda-linked militants positions in the southern province of Abyan June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry/Handout
An army tank fires during a firefight against militants linked to al Qaeda near the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry/Handout
Jalal Baleidi (C), a leader of Ansar al-Sahria, a group affiliated with al Qaeda, talks with comrades in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
