Pictures | Tue Nov 25, 2014 | 2:00pm EST

Fighting Assad

A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Rebel fighters aim their weapons as they take positions at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they head towards their positions near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A fighter from the Al-Mujahideen army, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, walks through a hole in the wall on the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A rebel fighter aims his weapon as he takes a position on the frontline against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's forces in the Handarat area, north of Aleppo, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Rebel fighters take up position behind piles of sandbags on the Karm al-Tarab frontline, next to Aleppo International airport November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Rebel fighters carry their weapons as they stand along an alleyway at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Rebel fighters prepare to fire a machine gun towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Abu Saleh, a 65 year-old Free Syrian Army fighter, sits at his guard post near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A view of a van (R) belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and which rebel fighters said they ambushed in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter prepares a locally made shell before firing it towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bani Zeid neighborhood, Aleppo November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
A rebel fighter fires an anti-tank missile towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Rebel fighters launch a locally made weapon on the Karm al-Tarab frontline towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Asaad, at Aleppo International airport November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
A rebel fighter is seen through a missile launcher near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Al-Mujahideen army fighters, which operates under the Free Syrian Army, sit in shooting positions inside a damaged room during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
