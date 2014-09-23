Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 23, 2014 | 2:58pm EDT

Fighting California`s King Fire

Firefighters from the Sequoia National Forest Cobra 4 hand crew mop up a spot fire on the northern edge of the King Fire in the Tahoe National Forest near French Meadows Reservoir, California, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Firefighters from the Sequoia National Forest Cobra 4 hand crew mop up a spot fire on the northern edge of the King Fire in the Tahoe National Forest near French Meadows Reservoir, California, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Firefighters from the Sequoia National Forest Cobra 4 hand crew mop up a spot fire on the northern edge of the King Fire in the Tahoe National Forest near French Meadows Reservoir, California, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
1 / 28
A community message board burned by the King Fire is seen in Pollock Pines, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A community message board burned by the King Fire is seen in Pollock Pines, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A community message board burned by the King Fire is seen in Pollock Pines, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
2 / 28
Tahoe National Forest water tender Chris Low clears debris out of a clogged intake as they pump water out of the already-low French Meadows Reservoir to battle the King Fire, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Tahoe National Forest water tender Chris Low clears debris out of a clogged intake as they pump water out of the already-low French Meadows Reservoir to battle the King Fire, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Tahoe National Forest water tender Chris Low clears debris out of a clogged intake as they pump water out of the already-low French Meadows Reservoir to battle the King Fire, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
3 / 28
The rubble of a building burned by the King Fire is seen from the road, in Pollock Pines, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

The rubble of a building burned by the King Fire is seen from the road, in Pollock Pines, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
The rubble of a building burned by the King Fire is seen from the road, in Pollock Pines, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
4 / 28
A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
5 / 28
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches a backfire burn along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire watches a backfire burn along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches a backfire burn along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
6 / 28
Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
7 / 28
A helicopter draws water from a lake as smoke rises from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A helicopter draws water from a lake as smoke rises from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A helicopter draws water from a lake as smoke rises from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
8 / 28
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
9 / 28
Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
10 / 28
Smoke from the King Fire billows above Pollock Pines, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Smoke from the King Fire billows above Pollock Pines, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Smoke from the King Fire billows above Pollock Pines, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
11 / 28
A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
12 / 28
Firefighters check for hotspots while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighters check for hotspots while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Firefighters check for hotspots while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
13 / 28
Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
14 / 28
A firefighter watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A firefighter watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
15 / 28
A DC-10 tanker drops fire retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A DC-10 tanker drops fire retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A DC-10 tanker drops fire retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
16 / 28
Firefighter Michael Klain watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Firefighter Michael Klain watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Firefighter Michael Klain watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
17 / 28
A helicopter draws water from a lake while battling the King Fire in Pollock Pines, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A helicopter draws water from a lake while battling the King Fire in Pollock Pines, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A helicopter draws water from a lake while battling the King Fire in Pollock Pines, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
18 / 28
Inmate firefighters return to their truck after battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Inmate firefighters return to their truck after battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Inmate firefighters return to their truck after battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
19 / 28
Craig Cadwallader sprays water on a hotspot while battling the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Craig Cadwallader sprays water on a hotspot while battling the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Craig Cadwallader sprays water on a hotspot while battling the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
20 / 28
A firefighter watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A firefighter watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
21 / 28
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
22 / 28
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
23 / 28
Inmate firefighters battling the King Fire watch for flying embers while a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Inmate firefighters battling the King Fire watch for flying embers while a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Inmate firefighters battling the King Fire watch for flying embers while a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
24 / 28
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
25 / 28
A jet drops retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A jet drops retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A jet drops retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
26 / 28
A firefighter carries a hose while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A firefighter carries a hose while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A firefighter carries a hose while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
27 / 28
A helicopter drops water while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A helicopter drops water while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
A helicopter drops water while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Flood Wall Street protest

Flood Wall Street protest

Next Slideshows

Flood Wall Street protest

Flood Wall Street protest

Demonstrators march through New York's financial district to protest climate change.

Sep 22 2014
Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine

Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists exchange POWs as part of the terms of the current ceasefire.

Sep 22 2014
Israel's controversial migrant center

Israel's controversial migrant center

Israel's high court outlaws the Holot detention center where African migrants are held without trial.

Sep 22 2014
Global climate marches

Global climate marches

Marches mark the international day of action on climate change.

Sep 21 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast