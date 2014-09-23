Fighting California`s King Fire
Firefighters from the Sequoia National Forest Cobra 4 hand crew mop up a spot fire on the northern edge of the King Fire in the Tahoe National Forest near French Meadows Reservoir, California, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A community message board burned by the King Fire is seen in Pollock Pines, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Tahoe National Forest water tender Chris Low clears debris out of a clogged intake as they pump water out of the already-low French Meadows Reservoir to battle the King Fire, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
The rubble of a building burned by the King Fire is seen from the road, in Pollock Pines, September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches a backfire burn along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A helicopter draws water from a lake as smoke rises from the King Fire in Pollock Pines, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters battle the King Fire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Smoke from the King Fire billows above Pollock Pines, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battling the King Fire sprays water on a backfire in Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighters check for hotspots while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Flames and smoke from the King Fire fill the sky above Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A DC-10 tanker drops fire retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Firefighter Michael Klain watches as the King Fire burns near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A helicopter draws water from a lake while battling the King Fire in Pollock Pines, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Inmate firefighters return to their truck after battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Craig Cadwallader sprays water on a hotspot while battling the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter watches the King Fire burn near Fresh Pond, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Inmate firefighters battling the King Fire watch for flying embers while a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter battling the King Fire watches as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A jet drops retardant on the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A firefighter carries a hose while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A helicopter drops water while battling the King Fire near Fresh Pond, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Next Slideshows
Flood Wall Street protest
Demonstrators march through New York's financial district to protest climate change.
Prisoner-of-war swap in Ukraine
Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists exchange POWs as part of the terms of the current ceasefire.
Israel's controversial migrant center
Israel's high court outlaws the Holot detention center where African migrants are held without trial.
Global climate marches
Marches mark the international day of action on climate change.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.