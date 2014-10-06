Fighting for Assad

Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad erect the Syrian national flag after burning a flag of al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, which they said was left behind by rebel fighters in Zor al-Mahruqa village, after the forces said they had regained...more

Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad erect the Syrian national flag after burning a flag of al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, which they said was left behind by rebel fighters in Zor al-Mahruqa village, after the forces said they had regained control of the area and its surrounding hills in the Hama countryside October 6, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

Close