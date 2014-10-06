Fighting for Assad
Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad erect the Syrian national flag after burning a flag of al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, which they said was left behind by rebel fighters in Zor al-Mahruqa village, after the forces said they had regained...more
A part of the al-Dukhaneya neighborhood near Damascus is seen after soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad took control of it from rebel fighters, October 6, 2014, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA....more
A member of forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspects mortar shells, which they said were left behind by rebel fighters in Zor al-Mahruqa village, after the forces said they had regained control of the area and its surrounding hills in the...more
Forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen at al-Dukhaneya neighborhood near Damascus, after taking control of it from rebel fighters October 6, 2014, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA. REUTERS/SANA/Handout...more
A member of the forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspects a cave used by rebel fighters in Zor al-Mahruqa village, after the forces said they regained control of the area and its surrounding hills, in the Hama countryside October 6, 2014....more
Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad burn the flag of al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, which they said was left behind by rebel fighters, in Zor al-Mahruqa village, after the forces said they had regained control of the area and its surrounding...more
Forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect military equipment, which they said were left behind by rebel fighters in Zor al-Mahruqa village, after the forces said they had regained control of the area and its surrounding hills in the Hama...more
A streak of light is seen as a rocket is launched by what activists say are forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad towards rebel fighters in Aleppo October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad pose with a tank in Handarat area, north of Aleppo, after saying they have regained control of the area, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold their weapons as they move into farms around al-Mathana area north of Aleppo, after saying they have regained control of the area, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect an underground base where caves were dug by rebel fighters in al-Hareeqa village, after the forces said they have regained control of the area in Hama countryside October 5, 2014....more
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad hold their weapons as they walk in al-Mathana area, north of Aleppo after saying they have regained control of the area and its surrounding farms, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in armored vehicles advance in Handarat area, north of Aleppo, after saying they have regained control of the area, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Smoke rises from a cemetery after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad while people are visiting the graves of their relatives, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus...more
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flash 'V' signs as they walk in Aleppo's historic citadel October 1, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect a cave they said belonged to rebel fighters in Al-massasna village, after claiming to have regained control of the area and its surrounding farms in Hama countryside October 2, 2014....more
Soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad gesture in Al-massasna village, after claiming to have regained control of the area and its surrounding farms in Hama countryside October 2, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad take position inside Aleppo's historic citadel as they monitor the movements of rebel fighters who are positioned near the citadel October 1, 2014. REUTERS/George Ourfalian
