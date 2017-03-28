Edition:
Pictures | Tue Mar 28, 2017 | 12:50pm EDT

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

A view shows part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters stand at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A view shows part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates river, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters and civilians inspect the damage at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A man stands at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A view shows a part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
People stand at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A view shows a part of the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters and civilians walk at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Syrian Arab Red Crescent members stand at the northern part of the Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates River, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually...

Mar 28 2017
Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

Mar 28 2017
The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Mar 28 2017
Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.

Mar 27 2017

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

