Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
Heaters are lit early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Heaters are lit early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Heaters are lit early in the morning to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Heaters are lit early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Heaters are lit early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Water is sprayed early in the morning to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Water-covered vineyards are seen early in the morning, as water is sprayed, to protect them frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Water-covered vineyards are seen early in the morning, as water is sprayed, to protect them frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Next Slideshows
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future...
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.