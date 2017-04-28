Edition:
Fri Apr 28, 2017

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Heaters are lit early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Heaters are lit early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Heaters are lit early in the morning to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Heaters are lit early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Heaters are lit early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Water is sprayed early in the morning to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Water-covered vineyards are seen early in the morning, as water is sprayed, to protect them frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Water-covered vineyards are seen early in the morning, as water is sprayed, to protect them frost damage outside Chablis, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

