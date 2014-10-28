Fighting Islamic State
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
A Shi'ite fighter searches a man after taking control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Iraqi Army personnel take part during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Iraqi families sit after surrendering to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Iraqi families look on after surrendering to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Shi'ite fighters supporting the Iraqi Army take part during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Iraqi families sit after surrendering to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud
Shi'ite fighters pose with a black flag belonging to the Islamic State, which they pulled down after capturing the town of Jurf al-Sakhar from the Islamic State militants, south of Baghdad October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Destroyed buildings are seen in Zumar, October 26, 2014, after Kurdish peshmerga forces took the northern Iraqi town from Islamic State. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Zumar, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
The shadow of a Shi'ite fighter flashing the V-sign while celebrating after taking control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, is cast on a wall October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Shi'ite fighter carries his weapon during a patrol in Jurf al-Sakhar October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Army personnel transport a wounded soldier after a mortar attack in Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi army members guard a checkpoint in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Zumar, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A Shi'ite fighter shaves while holding a weapon in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands near a wall on which the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants and other writing have been painted over, in the northern Iraqi town of Zumar, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Smoke rises after a mortar attack in Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Shi'ite fighter aims using a sniper rifle during a patrol in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi security forces personnel participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in the Himreen mountains of Diyala province, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Army personnel participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi military vehicles are being transported into Jurf al-Sakhar, as part of reinforcements after Iraqi troops seized the town, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Shi'ite fighter wears a headband as he patrols in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Shi'ite fighters participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Zumar, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Zumar, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gestures in Zumar, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Next Slideshows
The streets of Calais
Thousands of migrants roam the streets and camp in the French port city while attempting to cross into Britain.
Little Liberia, New York
Staten Island is home to the largest concentration of Liberians outside of Liberia.
Ebola in New York
A doctor who worked in West Africa with Ebola patients has tested positive for the deadly virus.
Refugees of Kobani
Kurdish refugees in camps just across the border from the battle raging in Kobani.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.