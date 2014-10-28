Edition:
Pictures | Tue Oct 28, 2014

Fighting Islamic State

Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A Shi'ite fighter searches a man after taking control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iraqi Army personnel take part during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iraqi families sit after surrendering to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iraqi families look on after surrendering to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Shi'ite fighters supporting the Iraqi Army take part during an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iraqi families sit after surrendering to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iraqi families surrender to Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi Army after they took control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Shi'ite fighters pose with a black flag belonging to the Islamic State, which they pulled down after capturing the town of Jurf al-Sakhar from the Islamic State militants, south of Baghdad October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Destroyed buildings are seen in Zumar, October 26, 2014, after Kurdish peshmerga forces took the northern Iraqi town from Islamic State. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Zumar, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
The shadow of a Shi'ite fighter flashing the V-sign while celebrating after taking control of Jurf al-Sakhar from Islamist State militants, is cast on a wall October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A Shi'ite fighter carries his weapon during a patrol in Jurf al-Sakhar October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iraqi Army personnel transport a wounded soldier after a mortar attack in Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Shi'ite fighters participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Shi'ite fighters and Iraqi army members guard a checkpoint in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Zumar, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A Shi'ite fighter shaves while holding a weapon in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands near a wall on which the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants and other writing have been painted over, in the northern Iraqi town of Zumar, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Smoke rises after a mortar attack in Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A Shi'ite fighter aims using a sniper rifle during a patrol in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iraqi security forces personnel participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in the Himreen mountains of Diyala province, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iraqi Army personnel participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Iraqi military vehicles are being transported into Jurf al-Sakhar, as part of reinforcements after Iraqi troops seized the town, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A Shi'ite fighter wears a headband as he patrols in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Shi'ite fighters participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Jurf al-Sakhar, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Zumar, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga troops participate in an intensive security deployment against Islamic State militants in Zumar, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gestures in Zumar, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Tuesday, October 28, 2014
