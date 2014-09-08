Fighting the Islamic State
Kurdish peshmerga fighters take up position as their tanks (not pictured) shell Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter mans a tank pointing towards Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position against the Islamic State at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter prays on the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir near Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Kurdish peshmerga fighters man a tank at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul, against the Islamic State, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher at the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Fighters from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia guard a checkpoint along a highway recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Sulaiman Pek September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A vehicle that was burnt during heavy fighting between militants from the Islamic State and Shi'ite militias is seen on the outskirts of the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The shoes of men who were recently dug up from a mass grave are seen outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Militia fighters and civilians cover their faces as they stand near bodies recently dug up from a mass grave outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
