Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Sep 8, 2014 | 9:10am EDT

Fighting the Islamic State

Kurdish peshmerga fighters take up position as their tanks (not pictured) shell Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters take up position as their tanks (not pictured) shell Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters take up position as their tanks (not pictured) shell Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
1 / 22
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter mans a tank pointing towards Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter mans a tank pointing towards Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter mans a tank pointing towards Islamic State controlled areas at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
2 / 22
A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
A fighter from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia wears a religious flag as he guards a checkpoint that was recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
3 / 22
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position against the Islamic State at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position against the Islamic State at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position against the Islamic State at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
4 / 22
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter prays on the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir near Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter prays on the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir near Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Monday, September 08, 2014
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter prays on the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir near Mosul September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
5 / 22
Kurdish peshmerga fighters man a tank at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul, against the Islamic State, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters man a tank at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul, against the Islamic State, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters man a tank at the Khazir front line leading to Mosul, against the Islamic State, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
6 / 22
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher at the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher at the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter takes up position with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher at the front line against the Islamic State, in Khazir September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
7 / 22
Fighters from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia guard a checkpoint along a highway recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Sulaiman Pek September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Fighters from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia guard a checkpoint along a highway recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Sulaiman Pek September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
Fighters from the Shi'ite Badr Brigade militia guard a checkpoint along a highway recently taken from militants of the Islamic State outside the town of Sulaiman Pek September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
8 / 22
A vehicle that was burnt during heavy fighting between militants from the Islamic State and Shi'ite militias is seen on the outskirts of the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A vehicle that was burnt during heavy fighting between militants from the Islamic State and Shi'ite militias is seen on the outskirts of the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
A vehicle that was burnt during heavy fighting between militants from the Islamic State and Shi'ite militias is seen on the outskirts of the town of Amerli September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
9 / 22
The shoes of men who were recently dug up from a mass grave are seen outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The shoes of men who were recently dug up from a mass grave are seen outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
The shoes of men who were recently dug up from a mass grave are seen outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
10 / 22
Militia fighters and civilians cover their faces as they stand near bodies recently dug up from a mass grave outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Militia fighters and civilians cover their faces as they stand near bodies recently dug up from a mass grave outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
Militia fighters and civilians cover their faces as they stand near bodies recently dug up from a mass grave outside the town of Sulaiman Pek in northern Iraq September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
11 / 22
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
12 / 22
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter fires an RPG at an advancing Islamic State vehicle during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village, after the village was retaken today September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
13 / 22
Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters attempt to fix their weapon while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
14 / 22
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
A Shi'ite militia fighter takes his position at the frontline during the fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
15 / 22
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
Shi'ite militia fighters drive in a military vehicle towards the the frontline during their fight with Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
16 / 22
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
17 / 22
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
A Kurdish peshmerga fighter moves position while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
18 / 22
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured on Monday, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
19 / 22
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
Shi'ite militia fighters take their position at the frontline during their fight against Islamic State militants in Al Bohassan village September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
20 / 22
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters seek cover while under attack from Islamic State during front line clashes at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
21 / 22
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, September 08, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Funeral for Joan Rivers

Funeral for Joan Rivers

Next Slideshows

Funeral for Joan Rivers

Funeral for Joan Rivers

Family and friends bid farewell to Joan Rivers at a private funeral sprinkled with jokes, laughter and songs.

Sep 07 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 05 2014
Floods in Kashmir

Floods in Kashmir

Heavy rains and flash floods kill dozens in Kashmir and nearby regions.

Sep 05 2014
Still Missing - MH370

Still Missing - MH370

Six months on, loved ones of passengers on a missing Malaysian airliner derive what comfort they can going forward from what's left behind.

Sep 05 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast