Pictures | Mon Mar 11, 2013

Fighting through the damage

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoilless gun in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoilless gun in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, March 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries ammunition for a B-10 recoilless gun in the Haresta neighbourhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Men are helped out of a burning factory through a hole in a wall after trying to put out a fire that resulted from jet shelling in the al-Meyasar district of Aleppo February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Men are helped out of a burning factory through a hole in a wall after trying to put out a fire that resulted from jet shelling in the al-Meyasar district of Aleppo February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Monday, March 11, 2013

Men are helped out of a burning factory through a hole in a wall after trying to put out a fire that resulted from jet shelling in the al-Meyasar district of Aleppo February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade make a hole in a wall during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade make a hole in a wall during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, March 11, 2013

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade make a hole in a wall during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade carry a wounded fighter through a hole in a wall during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade carry a wounded fighter through a hole in a wall during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, March 11, 2013

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade carry a wounded fighter through a hole in a wall during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade walks through a hole in a building to reach his fighting position in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade walks through a hole in a building to reach his fighting position in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, March 11, 2013

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade walks through a hole in a building to reach his fighting position in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham holds tray of tea in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham holds tray of tea in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, March 11, 2013

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham holds tray of tea in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A member of a Free Syrian Army runs through a hole in a building with his weapon in Deir al-Zor March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A member of a Free Syrian Army runs through a hole in a building with his weapon in Deir al-Zor March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Monday, March 11, 2013

A member of a Free Syrian Army runs through a hole in a building with his weapon in Deir al-Zor March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry the body of a fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters carry the body of a fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Monday, March 11, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters carry the body of a fellow fighter after he was shot by a sniper at Seif a Dawla district in Syria's northwestern city of Aleppo September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, March 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, March 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries the body of a fellow fighter during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a head of a doll to locate a sniper on a wall of a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a head of a doll to locate a sniper on a wall of a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, March 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a head of a doll to locate a sniper on a wall of a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of DamascusFebruary 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/Files</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of DamascusFebruary 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/Files

Monday, March 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall to attract and locate a sniper during an attack on a Syrian Army base in the Arabeen neighbourhood of DamascusFebruary 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/Files

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rifle through a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base, just before he was shot in the head by a sniper, during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rifle through a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base, just before he was shot in the head by a sniper, during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, March 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rifle through a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base, just before he was shot in the head by a sniper, during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighbourhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. TREUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fire back at Syrian army during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fire back at Syrian army during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, March 11, 2013

Fighters from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fire back at Syrian army during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a hole in a wall during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a hole in a wall during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Monday, March 11, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a hole in a wall during clashes with Syrian army soldiers in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters go through a hole in a wall to escape a regime sniper in Aleppo October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters go through a hole in a wall to escape a regime sniper in Aleppo October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Monday, March 11, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters go through a hole in a wall to escape a regime sniper in Aleppo October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Zain Karam

<p>Free Syria Army fighters move through a hole in a wall during a fight with forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Free Syria Army fighters move through a hole in a wall during a fight with forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, March 11, 2013

Free Syria Army fighters move through a hole in a wall during a fight with forces loyal to President Bashar al Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a hole in the wall during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a hole in the wall during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, March 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter moves through a hole in the wall during a fight with forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the front line in Aleppo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in wall during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in wall during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, March 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a hole in wall during clashes in Aleppo August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon through a hole in a wall of a house, as a comrade looks on, in Maaret al-Numan, part of the Idlib governorate, in northwest Syria December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon through a hole in a wall of a house, as a comrade looks on, in Maaret al-Numan, part of the Idlib governorate, in northwest Syria December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Monday, March 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon through a hole in a wall of a house, as a comrade looks on, in Maaret al-Numan, part of the Idlib governorate, in northwest Syria December 28, 2012. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, March 11, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes cover during clashes in Aleppo August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army carries a sack as he runs through a hole in a building in Deir al-Zor March 7, 2013. Picture taken March 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army carries a sack as he runs through a hole in a building in Deir al-Zor March 7, 2013. Picture taken March 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Monday, March 11, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army carries a sack as he runs through a hole in a building in Deir al-Zor March 7, 2013. Picture taken March 7, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

